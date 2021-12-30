Fire Officials Warn Against Smoking on Home Oxygen 

STOUGHTON — After the third death this year involving smoking and medical oxygen, Massachusetts fire officials issued a reminder today that smoking is especially unsafe when using home oxygen.

“There is no safe way to smoke, but it’s especially dangerous when using home oxygen,” said Stoughton Fire Chief Michael E. Carroll. “A fire can start easier, burn hotter, and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment. Never smoke while using oxygen or in a home where someone else is using it. Always keep tanks and tubes well away from heat sources and open flames.”

A 77-year-old Stoughton resident succumbed on Christmas Day after sustaining injuries last week while smoking on home oxygen. Similar incidents occurred earlier this year in Agawam and Pittsfield, State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said. Massachusetts experienced just one such death in 2020 and zero in 2019.

“Oxygen can saturate clothing, hair, upholstery, and bedding, making them much more flammable,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Matches, lighters, candles, stoves, or fireplaces pose serious fire hazards under these conditions. It’s important to practice fire safety when there’s medical oxygen in the home, and especially important not to smoke.”

If you use home oxygen and must smoke, disconnect the oxygen, wait 10 minutes, and go outside to do it. This is not a safe way to smoke, but it reduces the danger posed by oxygen-saturated hair and clothes.

The Department of Fire Services’ Breathe Easy: Home Oxygen Fire Safety Campaign provides resources for patients, families, medical professionals, service providers, and first responders, including brochures in Spanish and Portuguese. For more information, visit the DFS Home Oxygen Safety web page.

###