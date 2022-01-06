NetCentrics Announces Michael Zembrzuski as Chief Growth Officer
Brings Track Record of Growth Across Federal, Intelligence, DoD and Law Enforcement
[Mr. Zembrzuski...] has decades of experience in cybersecurity, as well as established relationships across the Federal, Intelligence, DoD and Law Enforcement sectors”HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a leading provider of cybersecurity services to the U.S. government, today announced Michael Zembrzuski as Chief Growth Officer. His role at the company will intersect marketing, sales, services and finance as drivers of business growth.
“NetCentrics will benefit from Mr. Zembrzuski’s multi-faceted expertise. He has decades of experience in cybersecurity, as well as established relationships across the Federal, Intelligence, DoD and Law Enforcement sectors,” says Kenny Cushing, NetCentrics’ CEO. “Additionally, Mr. Zembrzuski has significant government experience serving as a senior Military Intelligence Officer prior to his corporate career.”
Mr. Zembrzuski’s military and corporate career to date brings expertise in intelligence, security, counterterrorism, force protection, cyber, logistics, systems engineering and operations. In each domain he has experience mitigating and neutralizing threats to national security.
“I have extensive experience directing geographically dispersed teams in global, austere and high threat conditions,” says Mr. Zembrzuski. “This informs how I view and evaluate mission-critical operations. NetCentrics’ work in fast-paced, ‘no-fail’ environments will be familiar. I look forward to using my hard-won expertise to expand our core business offerings and strengthen existing resources.”
During his military career Mr. Zembrzuski worked with national security leadership at the cabinet level as well as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He also worked with service and combatant command intelligence chiefs, US Intelligence Community senior leadership, allies, and state and local law enforcement. He is a combat veteran of both Afghanistan and Iraq along with significant homeland and overseas security experience working with the DoD, FBI, Secret Service, DHS, DoS Bureau of Diplomatic Security and other US government agencies.
In the private sector Mr. Zembrzuski was the corporate operator directly responsible for establishing three successive intelligence, security and defense solutions business lines that grew from $4M to $350M in annual revenue. His corporate experience includes serving as Chief Growth Officer of Advanced Concepts and Technologies International, Executive Vice President and Business Group Manager of CACI’s Intelligence Business Group, Executive Vice President and Equity Partner in Six3 Systems, and Executive Vice President of Business Development at Harding Security Associates.
Mr. Zembrzuski is an Italian linguist with additional proficiency in French, Spanish and limited German. Most recently, he was Chief Growth Officer at Advanced Concepts and Technologies in McLean, Virginia. His arrival follows two other talented leaders joining NetCentrics, including Mohammad Samha, formerly of BAE Systems, Inc., and Ty Henrichsmeyer, formerly of Amazon.
ABOUT NETCENTRICS
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private sector. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com.
