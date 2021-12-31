Nicole Gregory and Emily Trampetti Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Nicole Gregory, CEO of Urban You Emily Trampetti, founded Skin Property Virtual Esthetics Candice Georgiadis

Nicole Gregory, CEO of Urban You. Emily Trampetti, founded Skin Property Virtual Esthetics

I’m a big observer of others — reading and reflecting on what they’ve done, taking cues on the good & bad, and learning from it. This has helped form a more holistic perspective on my career journey.” — Nicole Gregory, CEO of Urban You

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Whether you are a newly launched company, or a veteran in the industry, without marketing, no one will know your company nor buy your product/service. Some marketing is straight forward, but others, like engaging with social media, influencers, etc, you need someone that already knows the lay of the land. Enter Candice Georgiadis and her combination branding/imaging across social media and conventional websites. Reach out to her at the below contact options and start 2022 on a positive note.

-

Nicole Gregory, CEO of Urban You

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Industries typically start out by being disruptive, and that is usually a good thing. They are filling a gap in the market that was not being met. When I think of an example of industry disruption, I think of the internet: when it started to become mainstream, we all got these CDs in our physical mailboxes from AOL to download the software to our computer, which we needed in order to access the internet; but think of how expensive that was. Then along came Gmail — they knew most people have some type of internet access on their computer already, largely as a result of all the groundwork that had already been laid by other companies, so they didn’t need to send them anything but a link and maybe some advertising as to why they should choose Gmail over one of the original providers. Switching over was easy. They disrupted the market. It was positive for the consumer, maybe not so for some of the OG’s. However, this happens all the time. Cable is going through this right now, with all the On-Demand services; and then On-Demand will go through it soon when people start going to other platforms for entertainment — the Metaverse. The negative impact is to the businesses that are not thinking ahead and how they, their customers, their employees will be affected in these disruptive worlds.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1. Stay Humble — how many times did I think I was all that and a bag of chips, and then the next thing I know I get knocked down. Stay humble, keep asking questions and learning.

2. Delegate — by empowering others to learn, you are helping them to elevate to their next position. This gets me out of bed each day, the idea of my teams being better when I’m not there.

3. Magic happens in doing nothing — people ask where I get my vision. It’s mostly from doing nothing. If you know me, I’m always doing something. It’s in my travel, reading, observations, just sitting and doing nothing that most of my dot connecting happens.

The full interview is available here

-

Emily Trampetti, founded Skin Property Virtual Esthetics

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

One. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable.

As a (recovering) perfectionist, I have always believed that I need to know everything and anything about the skin to be successful. I need to read every book, get access to every medical journal, attend every conference, and try to learn something new every day (Yes, I was also a teacher’s pet all through grade school). I tend to fear that if I don’t know something, my credibility as a professional will be questioned. But here’s the thing, my clients have told me personally that what they value most about me and my business is my authenticity, warmth, honesty, and realness — not my infinite knowledge of skin physiology and histology. They work with me because I make them feel cared for and prioritized. These are the things that they write, unprompted, on my surveys. So while being knowledgeable is important, I need to remember that my overall value isn’t as pragmatic as that. This advice is also echoed and proven in much of Brené Brown’s work. If you want to understand the true power of vulnerability and living authentically — in your business and personal life — definitely start exploring her incredible work.

Two. Listening is the best way to grow.

As an entrepreneur, keeping a proper pulse on your customer value is paramount to your success as a business and brand. It’s easy to get swept up in operations, internal business affairs, and self-serving endeavors while forgetting about what keeps our business afloat, which is consistently providing unique value to our customers.[...]

Finish reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis