Igloo Enhancements Illuminate Stays at Chase on the Lake
Igloo rentals can be added to any overnight stay at the resort now through February.WALKER, MN, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the enchanting open skies over Leech Lake with the exclusive Igloo Enhancement at Chase on the Lake, located in the heart of downtown Walker. These limited igloo rentals are an option that can be added to any overnight stay at the resort now through February. When an igloo rental is added to an overnight stay, guests have private access to one of Chase on the Lake's exclusive, transparent domes resting on the ice of Leech Lake. Each igloo includes a cozy queen bed with plush linens, hot chocolate for two kept warm in thermoses, a nightstand and clock, soothing lighting, and comforting heat. Best of all, at night, guests may be lucky enough to capture the magical sights of the Northern Lights. Reserve one of the exclusive igloos, measuring 12 ft in diameter, 7 ft tall at the center, set atop the ice of Leech Lake during a stay at the resort to have a unique experience only Chase on the Lake can provide. Each "Igloo Enhancement" is $250.00 per igloo, per night, in addition to a guest room reservation on the property.
To add an Igloo Enhancement to an overnight stay at Chase on the Lake, please contact Megan Yeats at (888) 242-7306 or megan.yeats@chaseonthelake.com. First, guests must be sure to have a guest room or condo booked during the same time frame that they wish to rent an igloo. Please have a Chase on the Lake reservation number ready when calling to reserve an igloo rental.
About Chase on the Lake
Chase on the Lake is one of Minnesota's premier resorts offering the perfect getaway for any season in Northern Minnesota. Set on the shores of picturesque Leech Lake in Walker, MN, guests enjoy unforgettable summers with excellent water and beach activities and adventurous winters with amazing snowmobile and ice fishing experiences. Guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options that meet their unique needs and expectations, from standard hotel rooms to spacious studios and multi-bedroom condominiums, perfect for families and groups of all sizes. Sneak off to Aveda Spa, located onsite, for a pampering treatment or take a soothing dip in the heated indoor pool. Savor lakeside dining and cocktails at The 502 Restaurant & Bar. Whatever experience a guest is looking for, no matter the season, they will fill their days and nights with unforgettable moments at Chase on the Lake's lakeside getaway.
