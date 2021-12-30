COVID-19 Daily Update 12-30-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 30, 2021, there are currently 11,017 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,336 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 22-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, a 63-year old male from Summers County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 60-year old male from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Hampshire County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old male from Mineral County, a 53-year old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year old female from Mason County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Mason County, and a 68-year old female from Taylor County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, and an 82-year old female from Wirt County. These deaths occurred in December 2021.

“We send our sincere condolences to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Protect your loved ones by scheduling a COVID vaccine or booster. Both are available at clinics, pharmacies, local health departments and events statewide.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,550), Boone (94), Braxton (83), Brooke (92), Cabell (635), Calhoun (23), Clay (26), Doddridge (22), Fayette (259), Gilmer (50), Grant (57), Greenbrier (216), Hampshire (100), Hancock (126), Hardy (107), Harrison (406), Jackson (103), Jefferson (721), Kanawha (853), Lewis (66), Lincoln (89), Logan (167), Marion (305), Marshall (144), Mason (96), McDowell (109), Mercer (442), Mineral (177), Mingo (175), Monongalia (554), Monroe (96), Morgan (152), Nicholas (172), Ohio (278), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (25), Preston (180), Putnam (367), Raleigh (436), Randolph (115), Ritchie (29), Roane (53), Summers (75), Taylor (110), Tucker (7), Tyler (31), Upshur (95), Wayne (195), Webster (32), Wetzel (85), Wirt (25), Wood (316), Wyoming (157). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Marion, Marshall, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Roane, Summers, Upshur, and Wood counties. Free COVID-19 testing is available for school-age children and their families as they return to school from winter break. Find details on all sites at https://dhhr.wv.gov/News/2021/Pages/Upcoming-Winter-Break-COVID-19-Testing-.aspx.

Barbour County

7:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Martinsburg South Middle School, 150 Bulldog Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Scott High School, #1 Skyhawk Place, Madison, WV

Braxton County

7:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

7:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Braxton County High School, 200 Jerry Burton Drive, Sutton, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Greenbrier County

9:30 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Lewisburg Elementary, 492 Washington Street, Lewisburg, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, The Harv at the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047 (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mercer County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Princeton High School, 1321 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM - 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliffe Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Burch Pre-K-8 School, 275 Bulldog Boulevard, Delbarton, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, James Monroe High School, 142 James Monroe Drive, Lindside, WV

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County

8:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Preston High School, 400 Knight Drive, Kingwood, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Roane County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Spencer Middle School, 102 Chapman Avenue, Spencer, WV

Summers County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Summers County High School, 37 Bobcat Drive, Hinton, WV

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Lincoln Facility, 3010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing will also be available on Friday, December 31, 2021 and Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, January 2, 2022.

December 31

Barbour County

7:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

Boone County

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Brookview Elementary School, #1 Learning Way, Foster, WV

Braxton County

7:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County

8:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV

Grant County

9:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County

9:30 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Logan County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, The Island, 1 Wildcat Way, Logan, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Preston County

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Bruceton School, 70 Morgantown, Street, Bruceton Mills, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

January 1

Cabell County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

January 2

Cabell County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Valley PK-8, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Oak Hill High School, 350 Oyler Avenue, Oak, Hill, WV

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

9:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Union Education Complex, 52 Tiger Drive, Mount Storm, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Keyser High School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)