PIX11’s Dan Mannarino to Intv Dr. Anthony Fauci on the COVID Crisis LIVE January 3rd 9 AM on the PIX11 Morning News

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PIX11 News Anchor Dan Mannarino is scheduled to interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director and Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States during the 9 am hour of PIX11 Morning News on January 3rd, 2022.

This is the 4th time Dan Mannarino has interviewed Dr. Fauci and comes right after the holiday season where the Omicron variant is a matter of extreme concern for New York, the Nation and the World. The wide-ranging interview regarding the COVID-19 crisis is also expected to discuss home testing/mass testing, the push to get boosters, vaccines in children, vaccine mandates, and living with COVID in future - is this the new norm?

Dan’s interview with New York’s Very Own Dr. Fauci - a Native of Brooklyn, New York, will also be streamed live and available on demand later at PIX11.com.

About Dan Mannarino

Dan Mannarino is a 13-time Emmy Award-winning anchor for the PIX11 Morning News, weekdays from 6 to 11 a.m. He also anchors PIX on Politics, which airs Sundays 7:30-8 a.m.

Dan joined PIX11 in 2011 as a reporter and has covered some of the biggest stories, including the ongoing pandemic, the terror attacks in Paris and Manchester, the election of Pope Francis live from Rome, Hurricane Sandy, the East Harlem explosion, the Philadelphia train derailment, the Chelsea bombings and many more.

Dan has won a number of broadcast media awards, including 13 regional Emmy Awards, two which were for his exclusive Hidden New York Series that took viewers to unknown hidden spots around the tri-state area. He was also part of the team that won an Emmy for best morning show.

About WPIX

WPIX-TV (PIX11) was founded in 1948. It was bought by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. in 2020 and is operated by Nexstar Media Group.

PIX11 was Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station. It was briefly owned and operated by E.W. Scripps.

Long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York, PIX11’s successful primetime programming, award-winning news, extensive library of hit movies, first-run programs, off-network sitcom favorites, quality children’s programming and public affairs shows, as well as outstanding event coverage, have contributed to the station’s success.

PIX11 has earned hundreds of Emmy® Awards including multiple awards for Outstanding Morning News Program, Outstanding Newscast, and Interactivity. The station has been honored with numerous other prestigious awards for excellence in reporting, news coverage, public affairs, specials and features.

