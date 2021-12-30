Submit Release
Audit Finds Overpayment Problem in Nimishillen Township Road Department

December 30, 2021                                                                

                                                                                               

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019-2020 Nimishillen Township (Stark County) financial audit. The audit included multiple findings for recovery after several road department employees were overpaid.

 

After a series of overpayments and underpayments due to incorrect rates in 2019 and 2020, road department employees Jacob Dawson, Cory Neff, and Interim Superintendent Jamie May were overpaid $1,023, $1,102 and $25, respectively. Findings for recovery were issued against the three employees for the overpaid amounts.

 

Former Township Fiscal Officer Brian Kandel and his bonding company will be jointly and severally liable in the amount of $345 in favor of Nimishillen Township and current Fiscal Officer Todd Bosley and his bonding company will be jointly and severally liable for the remaining $1,805.

 

Despite implementing a new timesheet system for all other departments of the Township, the Township has not addressed the issues that allowed for these overpayments by exempting the road department from the system. The lack of checks on the road department payroll is an ongoing problem for the Township that needs to be corrected.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

 

 

