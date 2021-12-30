Motion Picture Soundtrack, “Life Ain't Like the Movies”
by Fran BriggsHOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rushing Wind Productions is pleased to announce the release for the original motion picture soundtrack, “Life Ain't Like the Movies.” The album was scored by international award-winning film composer/music producer, Eddie Torres and is available on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.
Torres' credits for musical scoring are vast and include TV reality shows such as "Long Lost Family," “Murder for Hire," and "Super Nanny." He also produced the theme music for Chicago’s TV show, WGN (“Inspirational Sounds”). The soundtrack is based on the film of the same name which was written and directed by Robert MP Butler and stars Paul Bates (“Coming To America”) and Cinda Williams ("Mo Better Blues"), respectively.
“Life Ain't Like the Movies” depicts high school student, Chone (played by Lee Paris) as he transitions from a 16-year-old teen to a young adult. Along his journey he is exposed to a plethora of life experiences including love, death, bullies, and social awkwardness.
The “Life Ain't Like the Movies” soundtrack features 23 songs:
1. Not Like The Movies
2. Dad Checks On Pops
3. Dads Trying To Connect
4. Moms Concerned
5. Wake Up
6. Praying Grace
7. Need Pops Advice
8. Your Not Listening
9. Chad Threatens Chone
10. He's Gone
11. Here For You
12. The Letter
13. Reflecting
14. Eulogy
15. Grace In Minor
16. The Confrontation
17. Dad Knows
18. Did You Hear What Happened
19. Why Would He
20. Mom Checks On Lola
21. It's On
22. My Journal
23. The Kiss
For information about how you or your group might work with Eddie, including bookings, appearances, and interviews, please visit https://www.eddietorresmusic.com/
