Fatal Cambridge Fire Under Investigation; Does Not Appear Suspicious 

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Fire Chief Gerard E. Mahoney, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, Acting Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said that this morning’s fatal fire does not appear suspicious but an exact cause has not been determined.

The fire at 49 Webster Ave. was first reported shortly before 7:30 am. On arrival, Cambridge firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the second and third floors. Dozens of firefighters battled the fire through the morning, confining it to the triple-decker dwelling. One person, an 88-year-old woman who had a physical disability, succumbed to her injuries at the scene; her identity is being withheld pending a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“On behalf of the Cambridge Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one,” said Chief Mahoney. “This was a tragedy for them and the community. It drives home the urgency of ensuring that every level of a home has smoke alarms and checking them regularly to be sure they’re working. Finally, I’d like to recognize the Cambridge firefighters who worked so hard to prevent this three-alarm fire from spreading to nearby buildings, which could have put many other people at risk.”

“Because of changes in manufacturing, modern fires burn much more quickly than they did just a few decades ago,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “You might have as little as one to three minutes to get out, so developing and practicing a home escape route is important for everyone. Be sure doors, windows, and stairways are clear of any obstructions. And if you use glasses, a hearing aid, or mobility aids, be sure to keep them nearby in case you need to grab them and go.”

The structure sustained significant interior and exterior damage from the fire and residents from all three units were displaced, officials said. Investigators believe the fire began in a second-floor kitchen, and while there was no evidence the fire was intentionally set the exact cause remains under investigation. Smoke alarms were present in the stairways and residents reported hearing them activate, but smoke alarms were not observed inside the residential units.

The fire is being jointly investigated by the Cambridge Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, Cambridge Police, and State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. They were assisted today by the Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit of the State Fire Marshal’s office. The Somerville Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene.

