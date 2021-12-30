Quest Informatics Launches Field Service Management in Asian Market for a Major Road Construction Equipment Company
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large German multinational with more than 150 Authorised dealers across the globe is a leading one-stop supplier for the entire road construction industry. Recently, it was acquired by a well-known US construction brand and post-merger integration of system and process were in full swing. Their German operation completely ran on SAP, but in the emerging markets brand was keen on exploring affordable and quality solutions especially to manage their field service operations for their emerging markets like India.
In India, a major service-related challenge faced by service engineers and the clients with their service network consisting of more than 15 branches and 150+ service engineers on the field, managing their day to day activities and also ensuring customer satisfaction were handled by a a customised application. With the favouring Economic and political environment, the number of machines in the field was increasing day by day. Information related to field engineers, their availability and comprehensiveness was hard to manage. Client organisation decided a light cloud-based system to overcome this issue. A comprehensive application was the need of the hour. Quest Informatics, a veteran in this field, stepped in and designed a customised application by using one of its standard products, configured and implemented the solution for client in 90 days. To overcome field mobility challenges, Quest Team added in a full-fledged mobile application that could support service Engineers on the go. The problem of lack of mobile data in some parts was also overcome.
Quest provided FSM with integrated mobile app as an integrative solution with the following features:
1. Cloud-based system to track field force
2. Platform independent mobile app that could run on both android and IOS
3. KPI links to drive greater control and service excellence
4. Seamless and detailed service history with a click of a button
Quest Informatics also provided 14 hours nonstop hot line support along with the application support to client organisations to boost up the service experience for both customer and the service engineers. During transition, as the user base was high and there was increase in number of service Engineers, the training was handled batch-wise and each Engineer was taught how to use the mobile app, which led to grand success and Quest Informatics further enhanced the customer app, where customers could register their complaints on their own. This application was also made readily available on Google play store and IOS for easy downloads and updates.
The FSM roll out, German MNC operations became a huge success in India, which not only increases their quality of service, but also provides benefits like:
1. Easy gathering of retails information
2. Timely update of HMR updates
3. SMS and email alerts for stake holders
4. Complete history of each machine with a click of a button
5. Escalations on each stage
6. Ease of Job card entry and management for service Engineers
7. Automate early warning systems for parts department
8. Transparency with customers on the call status
About Quest Informatics, Bangalore
Quest Informatics is an IT services and solution company with a strong focus on aftermarket. Headquartered at Bangalore, India, Quest has been recognized globally for its innovative and affordable solutions to address client’s challenges. We have been able to provide game changing solutions for our clients by combining our deep industry experience with cutting-edge scalable technologies. Quest has specialized in building enterprise class solutions to manage complex parts and service operations. Quest suite of solutions are routinely highly rated by the industry and media and deployed by leading business names. Quest engineering service division provides outsourced or insource development, maintenance and integration of parts catalogue, parts information management, parts helpdesk, technical publication in areas like service, owner’s manuals, illustrations/image processing, etc. Quest also brings in deep technical and domain knowledge to build customized solutions for cloud, mobile and handheld devices under various technology platforms. We have successfully developed and deployed large scale customized software for corporate and government sector. Backed by a strong team, skilled and dedicated professionals Quest is also equipped with state-of-art facilities in terms of Infrastructure, Communication, Machinery and Captive Power.
Santosh Singh
