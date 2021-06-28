Leading North American Bus manufacturers implements Quest Informatics digital parts catalogue
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading North American Bus manufacturer is a leading Manufacturer of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes hybrid electric buses, high-capacity vehicles, smart transportation system, Coaches, Conversion Buses and Motorhome Buses. They implemented Quest Informatics digital parts catalogue to support its end customer to Order spare parts efficiently, use it as a good service tool, with all notifications on Service campaigns, information about Vehicle, Manuals to name few features of it.
Customer has built transit buses in North America from 1960’s and produced 40’ rigid and 60’ nominal lengths with a variety of powertrains. Its product range includes conventional fuel (diesel and natural gas), hybrid diesel-electric, and battery electric buses. While the base platform has remained same, the sheer variety of parts posed unique challenges for its end customers. With many fleet owners possessing a variety of models, the current parts catalogue used by the manufacturer had many limitations. Accuracy with regards to parts identification was low. Parts department employee to quickly locate parts they were seeking was hampered. Search options were limited and not e-commerce enabled. The current electronic parts catalogue also had limitations in supporting various file formats (PDF, flash, or HTML) and imaging options (hotspots, color).
Rudresh Basavarajappa, CEO of Quest Informatics, said our Solution has significantly reduced cost and time for new catalogue creation, with high content reusability and easy information. Digital Parts Catalogue is also facilitating our client to link service manuals and technical documents with assembly and effectively manage version control & catalogue change management. Quest Informatics is happy to support our client in its aftermarket digital transformation journey, extremely excited with this new deployment
About Quest Informatics, India, Bangalore.
Quest Informatics is an IT services and Product company with a strong focus on aftermarket. Headquartered at Bangalore, India, Quest has been recognized globally for its innovative and affordable solutions to address client’s challenges. We have been able to provide game changing solutions for our clients by combining our deep industry experience with cutting-edge scalable technologies. Quest has specialized in building enterprise class solutions to manage complex parts and service operations. Quest suite of solutions are routinely highly rated by the industry and media and deployed by leading business names. Quest engineering service division provides outsourced or insource development, maintenance and integration of parts catalogue, parts information management, parts helpdesk, technical publication in areas like service, owner’s manuals, illustrations/image processing, etc. Quest also brings in deep technical and domain knowledge to build customized solutions for cloud, mobile and handheld devices under various technology platforms. We have successfully developed and deployed large scale customized software for corporate and government sector. Backed by a strong team, skilled and dedicated professionals Quest is also equipped with state-of-art facilities in terms of Infrastructure, Communication, Machinery and Captive Power.
