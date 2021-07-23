Quest Informatics Implements DMS (AM-ERP) to Market Leader in Motorcoach, Electrical & Hybrid Buses manufacturer in NA
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our customer is a market leader in Motorcoach, Electrical Buses and Hybrid Buses along with luxury coaches and other wide ranges of Buses in North American Market.
This year (2021) in first quarter, we implemented our DMS for the final branch spanning 20+ branches across Northern America.
DMS covers complete functionality from receiving customer complaint or booking, generating accurate quote and approval from customer and different internal approval based on different types of services, comprehensive and complete repair orders
to generation of final commercial invoice to customer with all validations of credit approvals etc. along with warranty invoice and internal invoice.
This project was not only implementation of DMS for our customer but also execution of best practices and processes across their service network, which focuses on revenue improvement, enhancement on customer experience and satisfaction along with better profitability. With major objective of visibility of all information across branch operations should enable top management to take faster and effective decisions.
Despite a lot of challenges from pandemic impacting rollout, we achieved major milestone in mapping statutory requirement of each state and regions for North America, improving customer experience, focus, interface to SAP for master data and financial data, bringing better or improved experience to end users of applications, since majority of users have been using SAP for quite a long time and system was much matured with our product. From convincing our customer IT to moving to CLOUD (SAAS) for the first time with their reservation on security of data and availability of system, we were successful in implementing this product.
The implementation of this product has brought tangible and intangible benefits to our customers by improving their bottom line, increasing their revenue, implementing common process across service network, deploying best practices across network, eradicating all possible errors during operations, inducing validations at right milestone with all possible checks and controls, reducing major human intervention, removing all manual reports and KPI reports of branches, regions and complete network. With this product, our customer is able to see ROI, branches performance, product performance, challenges, scope for improvements, gaps, which will enable decision-making that includes pro-active measures and market differentiator with competition, resulting in delivering the best customer experience in industry.
Apart from this branch management and top management are able to have visibility of data and performance of each model / vehicle, customer to an extent of each service engineer utilization, realization, pro-active sales, measures taken to make vehicle on road as much as possible. All information is now available at the touch of a button and real time. Absolutely no consolidation required, no manual intervention and accurate information is available at any time. Even historical information is stored which will enable decision makers to take corrective measures to improve customer experience.
With configurable workflow, approval matrix based on team size, branch size and operation complexity give our customer edge on implementation quickly and effectively. With multiple language features, different price structure, discount structure, configurable parts and service campaigns, all possible warranty be it vehicle, component, or parts with flexibility on date, days and mileage validations makes life of branches easy and error proof product.
We thank our customer for giving us this opportunity in having confidence on us to implement this product in SaaS and also executing AM-ERP across their network. Thanks to entire management team of our customer, Project Manager, IT team, Business Team, Key users, end users who had patience and perseverance to migrate to our DMS. This product implementation would not be possible without the support of our development team, project manager, team leads, QA team, implementation team and our customer support team enabling to see this major milestone. We have long way to travel in our customer bus along with them to destination, since this is just a beginning and a lot to achieve as well. www.questinformatics.com
Santosh Kumra SIngh
