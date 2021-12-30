Cleary Strategies Marks 146% Growth in 2021
We are thankful for our continued growth and for our clients who believe in the abilities we bring to the table.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleary Strategies, a public relations agency in its fourth year in business, announces today 146% year over year revenue growth from 2020 to 2021.
— Ronica Cleary, Founder & CEO
Monthly retainer based clients from across the United States remain the primary client source for the agency. The agency demonstrates a consistent ability to secure bookings across all media platforms. Cleary Strategies maintains an average booking rate of 32 placements per month. In 2021 alone, Cleary Strategies secured 384 media bookings across 111 unique media outlets.
Client industries are varied, but the consistent theme across all clients is a meaningful founder story or an interesting area of expertise that is of heightened relevance in the news cycle. Cleary Strategies also works to regularly support those with limited budgets through its pro bono line of services named #ClearyCares: Mobilizing the Power of Publicity for Good.
“We are thankful for our continued growth and for our clients who believe in the abilities we bring to the table,” explains Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies Founder & CEO. “We are looking forward to 2022 with a focus on expanding our affiliate based PR offerings along with an internal investment in improving our SEO rankings. We strive each day to reach a broader range of clients and continue to meaningfully serve those who seek increased visibility, credibility, and media recognition.”
About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.
