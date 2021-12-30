Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,663 in the last 365 days.

HCM City set to approve outdoor advertising plans

VIETNAM, December 30 -  

Outdoor advertising in HCM City is showing signs of recovery. Photo kynguyengroup.com

HCM CITY – The HCM City government needs to have plans to develop outdoor advertising, experts said.

Nguyễn Quang Nhựt, head of the HCM City Outdoor Advertising Club, said outdoor advertising revenues account for about 20 per cent of the country’s total advertising spending of US$1.5-2 billion a year.

But admittedly they have fallen by 30-40 per cent during the pandemic.

At the 2021 Outdoor Advertising Awards last week, Trần Thị Thanh Mai, general director of Kantar Media Việt Nam, said this year global advertising revenues increased by 16 per cent, and are expected to grow by 25 per cent next year.

The segment has enormous potential for development in Việt Nam, she said.

Trần Thanh Vương of the City Department of Culture and Sports said for nearly 16 years the city has not had an outdoor advertising plan, and so hoardings and advertising board positions are not well organised.

At the event, many advertising enterprises raised questions about the status of outdoor advertising plans.

It is expected to hold a meeting this week to approve the plans.

"This time the outdoor advertising plan is expected to be approved," Vương said.

According to the city Department of Culture and Sports received 2,200 outdoor advertising applications in 2021, down 26 per cent from last year.

But the numbers have been increasing since the lifting of COVID restrictions. – VNS

 

 

You just read:

HCM City set to approve outdoor advertising plans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.