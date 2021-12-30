Christopher Liew and Bruce Clark Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Christopher Liew, Founder of Wealthawesome.com Bruce Clark, a serial entrepreneur

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

For software products, here are the steps:

Come up with the idea

Plan out how you will build the product

Source a “manufacturer,” or in this case a product team such as an app or web developer, and graphic designer.

Build the product

File a patent or trademark the product

Setup your distribution channel — for a web app, setup a webpage, for a phone app it would be the Apple App store or Google Play store.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Planning becomes procrastination after awhile: I took a long time to land my first few clients, because I wanted to craft the perfect emails and responses. It’s good to know when to stop planning, and start doing.

Saying no: When you start to see success, you’ll get approached a lot with ideas on how to improve your business. Learn what to say no to.

Avoid the shiny object syndrome: I like to chase new ideas, which is ok, but sometimes I would let it interfere with my main business operations. Make sure your biggest money-makers are running smoothly before pursuing the next hot thing.

Hire people better than you: I know my strengths and weaknesses. If I have a weakness I am not interested in improving, I’ll hire someone for this task. For example, I am terrible at creating graphics and have little interest in this topic, so I hired an excellent designer to help with this.

Just start: I tend to overanalyze. I build detailed spreadsheets, come up with complex scenarios, and talk myself out of a lot of good ideas this way. These days, I like to just start which gives me data points that I can use to improve for the future.

Bruce Clark, a serial entrepreneur

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

As stated earlier, do a Google search for all aspects of your idea and hire a patent attorney after your own, free patent search at USPTO.gov.

Build a working prototype and consider all the components which have to be manufactured. Seek manufacturers to understand costs involved.

Research. Research. Research. How large is your market? Who are the buyers and why would they purchase your product? How much would the buyer be willing to pay?

Too often people would come to me for opinions about their idea and the market was just too small. No matter the price point, no matter the market size, the work involved and your costs will not be that much different. The key is entering a large market where you can make millions, not just a few hundred thousand dollars.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

The Small Business Administration has a wonderful, FREE service called SCORE. These are retired executives which will help develop a plan and follow you through with your plan. They are very wise and helpful.

We had an idea for a product which I worked for weeks attempting to design such a product. It was clumsy, heavy and expensive concept. I knew it couldn’t work. We hired a design company, paid them $5,000 and they came up with a fantastic, simple and low cost design. They required no intellectual property claims and did a great job thereby their design is still selling very well today.

