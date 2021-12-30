State Job Posting Schedule Changes Announced for 2022

Effective January 1, 2022, applicants to State of Tennessee career opportunites will experience a new job postings schedule. The schedule change will expedite the processing of candidate applications and reduce time to fill for career opportunities at the State of Tennessee. All new job postings will be available for candidates to apply on Thursday mornings at 6:00 am CST. Candidates will have a minimum of one week to apply, as one-week job postings will close on the following Thursday morning at 5:59 am CST. Select job postings may be posted for additional time.

Effective Thursday, January 6, 2022, all First Round Interview Surveys will be emailed to qualifying candidates on Thursdays following the closing of the posting. Candidates will now have a total of four (4) calendar days to complete a First Round Interview, as the new survey completion deadline is the following Monday at midnight CST.

It is important that all applicants and stakeholders take note of the new schedule and plan accordingly when appling to career opportunities at the State of Tennessee. For more information, please review the FAQ information on the State of Tennessee Career Portal located at https://www.tn.gov/careers/faqs.html.