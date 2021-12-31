IAL Calls for Bi-Partisan Legislation Targeting All Islamic Republic Regime Officials

We proudly supported H.Res.800 this past November, a resolution sponsored by 41 House Republicans, recognizing the two-year anniversary of the 2019 massacre in the Islamic Republic of Iran.” — Bryan E. Leib, Executive Director

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Ms. Masih Alinejad called upon Twitter to ban Ayatollah Khamenei. While we sympathize with this sentiment that is shared by many Iranians inside Iran, we find this too narrow of a target. The Iranian Americans for Liberty are calling for bi-partisan legislation to ban all Islamic Republic Regime officials from having access to U.S. based social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The IR in its entirety, and all its officials and affiliates should not have access to US based internet technology. In fact, Iranian dissidents called for such blanket sanctions in a letter dated 11/20/19, calling for the enforcement of anti-terrorism laws against sanctioned IR officials and bodies including KhameneI. They said “officials of the IR that bans its own people from access to the Internet, do not deserve to enjoy access to the free world’s social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Gmail and other Google services”. IAL has been smeared as a pro-Khamenei organization by Ms. Alinejad’s camp. This is inexcusable given that many board members of IAL were signatories to that 2019 letter.

IAL respects the political differences between our organization and Ms. Alinejad. Given our commitment to challenge the IR, we propose to combine our mutual interest in keeping Khamenei and the rest of this evil regime off US based internet platforms as the basis for a bipartisan effort to enforce existing sanctions by the US congress.

We proudly supported H.Res.800 this past November, a resolution sponsored by 41 House Republicans, recognizing the two-year anniversary of 2019 massacre of civilians by the IR and condemning human rights violations in Iran.

We are confident that we have the support of House Republicans for a resolution to ban access to US based internet platforms by IR officials and its affiliates. As a progressive activist, Ms. Alinejad is well positioned to bring her side of the aisle in support of this resolution. We hope that despite our disagreements, we can work together to bring an end to the use of US based technology by the IR to propagate its hateful message.

