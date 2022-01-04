Super-app creator Halen Technologies announces launch of seed funding round
The franchise based super-app, combining ridesharing, food/retail deliveries and vacation booking is actively seeking investors for its initial seed funding.
The launch of our seed fundraising round marks an important step in Halen’s journey towards becoming the US’ first super-app.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halen Technologies, (Halen) the franchise-based US super-app today announces the launch of its seed fundraising round, with an initial target figure of $250,000.
— Edward Mbeche
Founded in 2020 by a team of entrepreneurs, developers and business executives, Halen is a community-based ‘one-stop-shop’ app, combining ride-sharing, restaurant, groceries, and retail delivery, as well as flight and vacation booking services within a single secure mobile application. The mobile app is set to arrive on iOS and Android in North America in early 2022 alongside an optional desktop application which will be offered later in the year.
Investments can be made through crowdfunding service, WeFunder, which connects start-ups with investors online. Minimum investment is $100, and investors can currently benefit from early bird terms – the first $200k will invest in a SAFE with a $15m valuation cap and a 20% discount. Investors can earn perks for any investment over $2500, ranging from exclusive company merchandise to a lunch meeting and office tour with CEO and founder Edward Mbeche.
The disruptor app was developed to address end-user and vendor frustrations stemming from multiple application data synchronicity and feature accessibility. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the user experience, Halen does the job of up to ten different apps, offering customers a single-app solution delivering access to travel, retail, and hospitality services all in one place.
Halen’s streamlined service means users only have to register one account and learn one interface to access the variety of services they use on a day-to-day basis. By sharing payment information just once, it decreases the possibility of hacking or identity theft by reducing the number of third-party organizations obtaining user’s personal information.
Halen wins in an otherwise highly competitive marketplace by leveraging the long-standing business model of franchising to share risks. Local franchise operators can easily identify and serve the unique needs of each region and client base and foster both personal and business growth.
The app will accept cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH and DOGE), as well as credit card payments.
Halen Founder and CEO, Edward Mbeche said: “The launch of our seed fundraising round marks an important step in Halen’s journey towards becoming the US’ first super-app. At Halen we are committed to innovation, and the creation of this super-app offers users a streamlined, secure, and localized way to access a multitude of retail and service portals in a $1.5 trillion immediately addressable market.
“With over 5,500 drivers and delivery service providers already registered, investing in Halen represents a rare and exciting opportunity to be a part of the super-app revolution in the US. With a clear purpose of localized service and development via franchise business management, Halen is ready to enter the marketplace in early 2022 and poised to lead the tech sector with the support of new investors across a range of industries.”
