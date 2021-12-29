Submit Release
Backlogs remain despite courts’ struggles against COVID

(Subscription required) Despite the rollout of vaccines and the lifting of stay-at-home mandates across the state, California courts continued to struggle with case backlogs in 2021. While many have been able to mitigate these pileups through a variety of methods, rising COVID numbers and the looming threat of the omicron variant could mean more challenges to come in 2022.

