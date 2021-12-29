TAJIKISTAN, December 29 - On December 29, a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan was held under the chairmanship of the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Head of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The meeting heard reports by relevant officials about the work plan of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the first half of 2022, on the implementation of the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan "On the State Program for coastal protection works in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2018-2022" and on measures to implement the Law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2022”.

Members of the Government of the country discussed and submitted for consideration of Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan a number of draft laws, including the Draft Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Enforcement Proceedings”, the Draft Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure”, the Draft Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Tajikistan”, “On Amendments to the Criminal Execution Code of the Republic of Tajikistan”, “On Amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure of the Republic of Tajikistan” and on the Draft Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Amendments to the Economic Procedural Code of the Republic of Tajikistan”, on the Draft Law “On Addenda to the Code of Administrative Offenses Procedure of the Republic of Tajikistan”, on the Draft Law of the Republic “On Addenda to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Tajikistan”, “On Addenda to the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Tajikistan” and on the Draft Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan “On Licensing System”.

Issues regarding the proposal of Majlis of peoples’ deputies of Shahrinav district to change the names of some settlements of Shahrinav district, on the Human Rights Education Program for 2022-2026, on the National Program for Healthy Lifestyles in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2022-2026, on the National Program for the Social Development of Youth in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2022-2026 and the Program for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports in the Republic of Tajikistan for 2022-2026 were discussed during the meeting of the Government.

After discussing the issues on the agenda of the meeting of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions to members of the Government of the country, executive bodies of state authority of regions, cities and districts, leadership of ministries and public agencies to practically implement the indicators shown in President's Address to the Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, summing up of results of activities in economic and social spheres in 2021, as well as the fulfillment of new tasks in 2022.