Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of the life and legacy of Sen. Harry Reid

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 29, 2021) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered that the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah be lowered on all state facilities in recognition of the life and legacy of Sen. Harry Reid.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately until the day of his interment, which will be confirmed at a later date. The Governor’s Office will send an updated notice. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate as well.

Read the President's proclamation here.

