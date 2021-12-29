Extreme winter weather temporarily closes Farragut Public Shooting Range

Due to extreme cold and more snow in the forecast, Farragut Public Shooting Range will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Although winter hours for the range are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there may be days when it’s necessary to close the range due to heavy snow or extreme cold. In observance of Christmas and New Year's, the range will be closed Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31 - Jan. 2.

The Farragut Public Shooting Range features year-round public access to 50, 100 and 200-yard ranges plus trap and archery shooting. Reserved use for private events is available.

Idaho Fish and Game staff try to post all closings in advance when possible. For updates, call the Panhandle regional office at (208) 769-1414, or call the range office directly at (208) 683-1499 if you have any questions. Be sure to follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.