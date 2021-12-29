Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,710 in the last 365 days.

Re: Woods Hill Rd and Machia Rd Intersection Sheldon

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Albans Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The Intersection of Woods Hill Rd and Machia Rd near Vt Route 105 in Sheldon is completely open and no longer experiencing delays. 

 

Thank you all for your patience throughout this incident, please continue to drive carefully.

Thank you!

    

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam <Miriam.Serna-Ginsburg@vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 1:21 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Woods Hill Rd and Machia Rd Intersection Sheldon

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The Intersection of Woods Hill Rd and Machia Rd near Vt Route 105 in Sheldon will have traffic backups due to a motor vehicle accident. 

 

This incident is expected to last for  UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

You just read:

Re: Woods Hill Rd and Machia Rd Intersection Sheldon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.