Re: Woods Hill Rd and Machia Rd Intersection Sheldon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The Intersection of Woods Hill Rd and Machia Rd near Vt Route 105 in Sheldon will have traffic backups due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.