Saskatchewan Premier's Service Club Award Recipients Announced

Today, Premier Scott Moe announced two community organizations that will receive the 2020 Premier's Service Club Award.

"Service Clubs in Saskatchewan are deeply committed to serving their communities," Moe said. "Their fundraisers, programs and services have had an invaluable impact on the people of our province and I offer my sincere congratulations to the recipient organizations."

The 2020 recipients are:

Knights of Columbus, Denis Mahoney Council 8215, Saskatoon

Rotary Club of Prince Albert

The Premier's Service Club Award was established in 2013. It recognizes non-profit service clubs and fraternal organizations that perform charitable work, either through hands-on efforts or through fundraising for other organizations. The Knights of Columbus, Denis Mahoney Council 8215, Saskatoon and the Rotary Club of Prince Albert will each be presented with their awards in early 2022.

Nominations for the 2021 Premier's Service Club are now open. Nomination forms and the full list of eligible organizations can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/premierserviceclubaward.

