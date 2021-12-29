Keepser Cold Wallet receives 2022 CES Innovation Award

Keepser logo Keepser is CES Innovation Award Honoree

The Cybersecurity & Privacy Award-Winning Product from Keepser Group will be Launched at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 5-8, 2022

Keepser Group has been founded with the vision of a world where people do not have to worry anymore about the security and privacy of their digital assets” — Joseph Collado, CEO of Keepser Group

ANDORRA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keepser Group SL is proud to be named 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree, in the category of Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy. The CES Innovation Awards is an international contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

“Keepser Group has been founded with the vision of a world where people do not have to worry anymore about the security and privacy of their digital assets,” says Joseph Collado, CEO of Keepser Group. “This Award is a great recognition and encouragement for the upcoming launch of our new Keepser Cold Wallet.”

Cryptocurrency storage and password management solutions are entering the marketplace at a rapid pace, often with very little to set them apart, but Andorra-based Keepser Group is set to launch a product that will make the difference.

In just two weeks, at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Keepser will unveil their truly revolutionary, internationally-patented and award-winning Keepser Cold Wallet (KCW) from Booth #61250 in the Eureka Park Marketplace, located in The Venetian Expo Center.

Even before hitting the market, Keepser has garnered attention from the awards the security technologies embedded in the KCW have received, including the 2021 Gold Medal at Inventions Geneva, as well as two 2021 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine - Next-Gen in Crypto Security and Most Innovative Hardware Password Manager.

“In our digital world, we need more and more secret information to manage all of our accounts,” said Olivier Lauvray, Keepser’s COO and GM. “For internet access, for cryptocurrencies, or just day-to-day life, remembering, securing and accessing this secret information is a challenge and it is a special concern when it comes to crypto money.”

Future proof by design and packed with innovation, KCW offers a risk-free solution to store and manage your cryptocurrencies, access codes and other private information.

The Keepser Cold Wallet looks like a credit card and communicates with the Keepser application on the user’s smartphone, deploying the same secure NFC technologies used for contactless payments.

According to Lauvray, “All of the keys and information required to manage your cryptocurrencies, your accounts and other private information are encrypted and stored in the Keepser card. On a single card, you can store up to 100 cryptocurrency wallets, private keys of crypto assets, phrases or other private data.”

The Keepser Cold Wallet’s multiple security levels and access control techniques, along with its intuitive application, makes it a powerful one-of-a-kind solution to secure digital assets.

Along with the Keepser Cold Wallet, the “Keepser Safe Clone” enables instant back-up and restore mechanisms for your Keepser Cold Wallet. It is also a safe vault for your seed phrases or any other codes from other crypto-currency wallets. Very convenient in case the Keepser Cold Wallet or any other backed-up device is lost, destroyed or stolen.

CES Unveiled: In addition to their booth in Eureka Park, Keepser Group will also exhibit at this media-only showcase on Monday, January 3, from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. in the Shorelines Exhibit Hall at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

For additional information, please visit www.keepser.com.



Note to Media:

To schedule an interview and/or visit the Keepser team at their CES 2022 booth (#61250 in the Eureka Park Marketplace at the Venetian Expo Center), please contact Kerry Lynn Bohen at 202.468.8300 or kbohen@aboutbwf.com