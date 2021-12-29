Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,699 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigations Division announce arrest have been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

In the below cases, the suspects, one armed with a handgun, all approached victims and demanded property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

  • At approximately 8:50 am, in the 1500 block of 4th Street, Northwest, CCN: 21-188-877
  • At approximately 9:01 am, in the 1200 block of Oates Street, Northeast, CCN: 21-188-880
  • At approximately 9:27 am, in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast, CCN: 21-188-882
  • At approximately 10:05 am, in the 800 block of 12th Street, Northeast, CCN: 21-188-919

 

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the suspects were arrested by Fifth District officers. A 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Landover, MD, a 13 year-old juvenile male, and a 15 year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were charged with four counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

You just read:

Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.