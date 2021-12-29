Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Criminal Investigations Division announce arrest have been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

In the below cases, the suspects, one armed with a handgun, all approached victims and demanded property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

At approximately 8:50 am, in the 1500 block of 4 th Street, Northwest, CCN: 21-188-877

At approximately 9:01 am, in the 1200 block of Oates Street, Northeast, CCN: 21-188-880

At approximately 9:27 am, in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast, CCN: 21-188-882

At approximately 10:05 am, in the 800 block of 12th Street, Northeast, CCN: 21-188-919

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the suspects were arrested by Fifth District officers. A 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Landover, MD, a 13 year-old juvenile male, and a 15 year-old juvenile male, both of Northeast, DC, were charged with four counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).