Perfect Memory's Semantic Technology Helps Companies & Individuals Find “Needle in a Haystack” When Analyzing Data

Perfect Memory Will Exhibit from Booth #61254 in Eureka Park at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, January 5-8

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When French software publisher Perfect Memory introduces their innovative “As-A-Brain” technology this week at CES in Las Vegas, they will showcase a platform that combines Semantic Technology with Deep Learning to offer an efficient cognitive tool designed to make data instantly exploitable by any business entity, regardless of industry.

Imagine the feeling of truly finding a “needle in a haystack.” What if someone is looking for an article they knew they had read somewhere? They remember generally both the subject and the content, but can’t recall the publication or the source. Or let’s say a media company needs to index and catalog a full library of content to allow for easy editing and production.

Perfect Memory offers the solution to these problems … and a whole lot more.

Through the deployment of Digital Asset Management (DAM)-As-A-Brain, Perfect Memory automates meta-data to collect, interpret and transform any form of digital content into natively exploitable assets for operational teams and their ecosystems. The process delivers quick, intuitive and extensive access to data and content, regardless of its origin. Through their scalable customizable Raffiné software platform, Perfect Memory delivers results in a language and format specific to the highly-individualized needs of each organization.

“After 10 years of R&D, Perfect Memory has successfully industrialized the theory of the Semantic Web, effectively rendering all data and content intelligible, ultimately returning it to the end-user in a format, language, and context designed to work specifically for that organization,” said company Founder & CEO Steny Solitude.

And the applications, Solitude said, are extensive.

“For the media, journalists and archivists can instantly locate and deploy content they can then use in the production chain or for communication. Business service organizations can reconcile data from different information systems to render a 360° view of customer data. IT companies can extract information from various sources to improve the capacity of classic AI processes while retailers can monitor activity across their entire supply chain by aggregating internal and external data to detect abnormal activity,” he said.

The technology is already in use throughout Europe, successfully deployed by such companies as France TV and Radio France, Eurovision, SALTO Systems, Belgium-based television station RTL and one of the largest football (soccer) clubs on the Continent, among others.

“Thanks to our technology, these customers have achieved significant time savings, they have been able to exploit previously unsuspected data and they have also been able to effectively monetize their content and develop new business models,” Solitude said.

Perfect Memory will exhibit from Booth #61254 at CES 2022 (January 5-8 in Las Vegas) in the Eureka Park Marketplace, Hall G, at the Venetian Expo. The company will also exhibit at CES Unveiled. The media-only showcase event will take place Monday, January 3, from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m. in the Shorelines Exhibit Hall at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Additional information about Perfect Memory can be found at Perfectmemory.com

