THE FUTURE OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES AND FINTECH IN PANAMA by Rita de la Guardia
As Panama is moving towards a digital economy, three draft projects aspire to include cryptocurrencies in the country’s dollarized economy.
In order to modernize the Panamanian legal financial system, it must be recognized that both Fintech tools and digital cryptocurrencies, are a reality and the future.”PANAMA, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her new post in Focus by Alcogal, Rita de la Guardia discusses Panama’s path towards a digital economy and everything we should know about the biggest challenges cryptocurrencies and fintech face in the country.
— Rita de la Guardia
From a legal perspective, the lawyer explores this interesting topic in a context where countries in the region, like El Salvador, have already adopted bitcoin within their economy as a means of payment of mandatory acceptance.
“In order to modernize the Panamanian legal financial system, it must be recognized that both Fintech tools and digital cryptocurrencies, although some consider that they are still a niche, are a reality and the future. Not only in Panama, but in many countries”, says Rita from Alcogal.
In order to be competitive for the future, countries like Panama have to develop cutting-edge legislation that creates the incentives for the modernization of the financial sector and the conditions for safe and secure digital economies and cryptocurrencies transactions.
“Panama is a country of services. To give a new twist to the Panamanian financial system, we see it with optimism, and as an opportunity for Panama to become a Latin American fintech hub, taking advantage of the acceleration of capital entering this industry and particularly so in Latin America.”
