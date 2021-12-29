Submit Release
FM 1753 Grayson County

TxDOT officials today announced that a rehabilitation project on a portion of FM 1753 in Grayson County will begin Jan. 3, 2022.

The contractor, RK Hall Construction LLC, Paris, Texas, was granted 151 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $6.4 million. The target completion date for this project is October 2022, officials said.

The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway by applying an emulsion and cement treatment to the base road layer, and applying a hot-mix pavement overlay. This 9.1-mile project extends along FM 1753 from its intersection with FM 1897 to the intersection at FM 120.

Temporary daytime lane closures will be required during construction, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

