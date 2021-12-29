For Immediate Release:

December 29, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashland Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ashtabula Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority FFR IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Delaware City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Fairfield Lancaster City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin A+ Children's Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Bridge Park New Community Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Capital High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Road to Success Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Minerva Park Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fulton Royalton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga West Geauga Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene Miami Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wright State University IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Guernsey Village of Lore City 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 REISSUED Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 REISSUED Lawrence Lawrence County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Logan Riverside Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Coitsville Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Noble County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Community Improvement Corporation of Ottawa County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Put-In-Bay Township Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Village of Lexington Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Nimishillen Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull McDonald Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Van Wert Village of Willshire 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Washington County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Washington County Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov