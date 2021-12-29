Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 30, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 29, 2021                                                               

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashland

Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Lancaster City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

A+ Children's Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Bridge Park New Community Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Capital High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Road to Success Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Minerva Park

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Royalton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

West Geauga Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Miami Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wright State University

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

Village of Lore City

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Riverside Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Coitsville Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Noble County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Community Improvement Corporation of Ottawa County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Put-In-Bay Township Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Village of Lexington

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Nimishillen Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

McDonald Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Van Wert

Village of Willshire

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Washington County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington County Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 30, 2021

