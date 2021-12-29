Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashland
Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ashtabula
Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
FFR IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Delaware City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Fairfield
Lancaster City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
A+ Children's Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Bridge Park New Community Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Capital High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Road to Success Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Minerva Park
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fulton
Royalton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
West Geauga Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Greene
Miami Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wright State University
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Guernsey
Village of Lore City
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
REISSUED
Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
REISSUED
Lawrence
Lawrence County
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Logan
Riverside Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Coitsville Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Noble County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Community Improvement Corporation of Ottawa County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Put-In-Bay Township Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Village of Lexington
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Nimishillen Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
McDonald Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Van Wert
Village of Willshire
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Washington County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Washington County Career Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
