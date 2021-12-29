$295 Million "The One"—The Largest and One of the Most Expensive Private Residences in the World—Set to Auction Online

The largest and one of the most expensive private residences in the world, The One is set to be listed for $295M on January 7th The first and last of its kind, The One is elevated to maximize its 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains. Ten years in the making, the jaw-dropping 105,000-square-feet estate cements itself in a class of it's own as a home of this magnitude will never again be built in Los Angeles Mega-resort style amenities including five pools, a private nightclub, full-service beauty salon, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, four-lane bowling alley, Dolby Digital theater, and so much more. The One offers an unmatched opportunity to experience living on a scale beyond your wildest dreams

The 105,000sf Bel Air estate, represented by agents Aaron Kirman, Branden Williams, and Rayni Williams, will be auctioned in February via Concierge Auctions.

The One is created for today's billionaire seeking a truly unrepeatable asset, and when it sells, it will be the most significant purchase in the world.” — Aaron Kirman, founder & president of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estate for the ages, The One is an oasis beyond compare perched high above of the City of Angels, where a luxurious lifestyle, popular culture, and seclusion reign supreme. Never before listed for sale, the property is set to be listed on January 7th for $295 million. Multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agents Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates have teamed together to conduct the sale of The One and will work in cooperation with Concierge Auctions, who will manage the auction, all as hired parties in the sale of this once-in-a-lifetime gargantuan estate. Bidding in the No Reserve auction is scheduled to be held February 7th–10th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The first and last of its kind, The One is elevated to maximize its 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains. The One is a work of art set on 3.8 acres appearing to float above the very city of Los Angeles itself. Ten years in the making, the estate is the largest and grandest house ever built in the urban world. A home of this magnitude will never again be built in Los Angeles, cementing The One in a class of its own. It also offers an unmatched opportunity to experience living on a scale beyond your wildest dreams. Surrounded on three sides with a shimmering moat of water, the property is spread over a jaw-dropping 105,000-square-feet. Five vast pools and incredible water features treat the senses indoors and out. Every imaginable amenity creates incomparable comfort and appeal: a massive nightclub, full-service beauty salon, wellness spa, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, 400-foot private outdoor running track with a glass-walled view of the city, and private Dolby Digital theater seating 40+ barely skim the list. Each room is meticulously decorated with a neutral palette that pays homage to the stunning landscape and keeps the entire estate cohesive despite its staggering scale, combining luxury with intimacy in the most meticulous manner.

A short-list of just some of the incredible additional features include

numerous custom-curated artworks including a rotating custom statue in the grand foyer by Mike Fields, a butterfly installation by Stephen Wilson, and a custom sculpture from Italian glass artist Simone Cenedese; private two-story library/office with a balcony, custom-made LED and black hand-lacquered built-ins from Italy, and water features touching three windowed walls; VIP area in the exclusive nightclub; main pool with infinity edge on three sides and massive deck, spa, and covered entertaining space; spanning yard with thirty-foot-high palms; three-bedroom guest house with floor-to-ceiling windows, an Oto Murano chandelier by Vistosi, and parquet flooring; custom bar with smoked-mirror backsplash and marble countertops and cigar lounge; four-lane bowling alley; putting green; wellness center and gym with Technogym equipment and 64-foot indoor pool; juice bar; philanthropy pavilion; tennis court; 10,000-bottle wine cellar; 30-plus car garage with two car display turntables—and so much more.

Known as one of the most prestigious and desirable neighborhoods in the world, highly-sought-after Bel Air, synonymous with wealth, luxury, and exclusivity, is famous for its star-studded residents, high standard of living, and spectacular homes. Enjoy all of the premium shopping, fine-dining, and five-star amenities of the urban city without the hustle and bustle. Luscious greenery and stunning architecture throughout Bel Air’s winding roads create a true oasis under the sunny California sky. Together with nearby Holmby Hills, just 15 minutes away, and Beverly Hills, 20 minutes away, Bel Air completes the Platinum Triangle of idyllic and prosperous communities. Set at the foothills of the Santa Monica mountains, the dramatic snow-capped peaks are a welcome addition to the stunning landscape. Sunrises over the Pacific Ocean and unobstructed views of the entire Los Angeles Basin top the list of benefits to living in Bel Air. Head to Rodeo Drive for unrivaled shopping, while UCLA, downtown Los Angeles, and LAX are just a short drive away.

QUOTES

"The One is the largest single-residence property that the world has to offer. The truth is, there is an exceedingly small group of potential buyers for a property of this caliber,” said Lawrence Perkins, Crestlloyd Manager. “In tandem with our listing agents, Aaron Kirman, Branden Williams, and Rayni Williams, we have decided to team up with Concierge Auctions to uncover those discerning ultra-luxury buyers with their global database of 775,000+ HNW individuals. The ultimate goal is to run a thoughtful sale process that will maximize value, reach, and speed.”

“The One is created for today's billionaire seeking a truly unrepeatable asset, and when it sells, it will be the most significant purchase in the world," said Aaron Kirman, founder and president of the eponymously named Aaron Kirman Group and president of the International Estates Division at tech-leading real estate company, Compass. "While in 2021, digital properties like NFTs grabbed headlines for monumental one-of-kind-sales, 2022 brings us back to the physical world with The One—a real estate property unmatched in size, scale, safety and triumphant design.”

Listing Agent Rayni Williams adds, “The One is simply unrivaled. This property features ultra-luxury amenities beyond any buyer’s wildest dreams. There’s a reason The One is setting a new high watermark for global real estate—more flat land coupled with the biggest views, more so than any other property previously for sale in Los Angeles.”

Listing Agent Branden Williams continues, “Of California's many world-class locales, Bel Air continues to attract some of the world’s biggest stars because of its reputation for the utmost residential privacy, fantastic weather and relaxed local lifestyle. Even here, The One truly stands in a class of its own. This zip code has become synonymous with wealth and success, and we anticipate that trend will continue for decades to come.”

“Never before listed, the upcoming auction of The One will allow buyers to make history by purchasing the largest and one of the most expensive single-residence home to ever hit the global market,” said Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “Since the inception of Concierge Auctions, the highest level of luxury auctions have become our hallmark. We have set four consecutive world records for the highest price ever achieved at real estate auction, most recently in California. The right buyers will have access to our fully online global bidding platform for a truly unprecedented opportunity.”

Starting January 7th, The One will be available for showings daily by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

About Concierge Auctions Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 30 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Aaron Kirman

Aaron Kirman is President of the International Estates Division at Compass and founder, CEO and techpreneur of the eponymously named Aaron Kirman Group, which includes a team of nearly 100. With $9.2 billion in lifetime sales, Kirman represents the finest estates across the globe and is sought after by the most discerning clients, including titans of industry, celebrities, royal families, major lending institutions and foreign investors. A prominent figure in the luxury real estate market for the past 20 years, Kirman is known for selling homes priced at the hundred million dollars range and has received international acclaim for record-setting sales across Southern California, including selling the Danny Thomas Estate and the Eddie Goetz Estate. Kirman was ranked among the top five luxury real estate agents in the U.S. by the Wall Street Journal. The star of TV's newest hit real estate show, Listing Impossible on CNBC, Kirman is regularly featured in publications like The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, CNN, The Los Angeles Times, Variety, the London Times, E! Entertainment and CBS. For more details, visit www.aaronkirman.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 15,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

About Rayni Williams

Specializing in high-end real estate, Rayni Romito Williams has established a remarkable record with more than $8.7 billion total with her partner in career sales. Her in-depth knowledge of market trends and luxury inventory, paired with her energetic and confident disposition has made her one of the nation’s top-producing female agents. Growing up in a family of developers, Rayni is no stranger to the world of real estate. Rayni possesses a unique skillset of being able to creatively market and understand the financial aspect of each transaction, which she acquired through her previous careers in journalism and the lending business. In 2005, Rayni returned to her real estate roots when she joined a Beverly Hills-based brokerage and immediately proved herself to be an honest and hard-working real estate professional. Shortly thereafter, Rayni met then colleague Branden Williams and began partnering on some of the most notable deals in LA. Growing quickly, Rayni and Branden developed an impressive roster of clientele, which now includes Jeremy Renner, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, Bruce Makowsky, Max Martin to name a few. More than a decade later, Rayni and Branden are still setting records in the LA real estate market. With more than $1 billion in sales in Trousdale alone and notable deals in Beverly Hills, the Bird Streets and Los Feliz, the power couple continues to be nationally recognized as a top-producing team. Rayni has been nationally and locally recognized for her impressive work, and has earned notable accolades including, The Wall Street Journal’s Top-Producing Agents, Variety’s Real Estate Elite, The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Real Estate Agents and Los Angeles Business Journal’s 500 influential people in Los Angeles. Additionally, she has provided real estate expert commentary for various top-tier national news outlets including Wall Street Journal, LA Times, Forbes, CNN, Business Insider, Bloomberg TV, Fox Business, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and more.

About Branden Williams

Born and raised in Beverly Hills, Branden holds a deep understanding of the local real estate market and brings a “hometown” advantage to the Williams & Williams Estates Group brand. Branden’s devotion to out-of-the-box creative marketing strategies, unwavering loyalty and relentless energy has resulted in a number of national and local accolades, including The Wall Street Journal’s Top-Producing Agents, Variety’s Real Estate Elite, and The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Real Estate Agents. Additionally, Branden has provided real estate expert commentary for various top-tier national news outlets including Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Fox Business, ABC News, People, CNN, CBS Money and more. While working at his first brokerage firm, he met his future wife Rayni Romito and the two launched Williams & Williams Estates Group in 2006. Together, Branden and Rayni are the go-to power couple representing clients such as Markus Persson, Dr. Dre, Jennifer Lopez and Bruce Willis, along with some of the world’s most notable listings including 924 Bel Air Rd sold for $94 million and a private Malibu estate sold for $110 million. Branden was a born salesman. The early experience of helping his father sell sheepskin and cowhide rugs at the age of 7 on the side of Fairfax Avenue instilled in him the business acumen and entrepreneurial aptitude that paved way to his success. He continued working in the customer service and entertainment industry through college at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Los Angeles and later parlayed his passion for fashion and style into architecture, design and ultimately luxury real estate.

About The Beverly Hills Estates

The Beverly Hills Estates has reached the pinnacle of the global real estate market by specializing in architecturally significant and one-of-a-kind properties here in LA. The firm’s motto ‘We don’t follow trends, we set them’ has not only led to record-breaking sales, but also build their clients' property portfolios. The Beverly Hills Estates is the leading real estate firm in Los Angeles. Recognized as L.A.’s highest-performing real estate team based on their impressive sales record of over $780 million in 2019, with a career totaling over $8.7 billion in sales, the husband-and-wife real estate duo specialize in historic properties in Malibu, Trousdale, Beverly Hills, Los Feliz, and beyond. Their passion to preserve and protect Los Angeles' most iconic homes is mirrored in their representation of properties by world-renowned architects such as Paul R. Williams and Frank Lloyd Wright. In 2019, they broke the record of the highest priced Frank Lloyd Wright property ever sold by closing The Ennis House for $18M. Branden and Rayni bring an invaluable mix of passion & professionalism to every project and represent some of the most expensive listings in the world. www.thebeverlyhillsestates.com