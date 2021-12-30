ICOMM offers some great outlets to brand your business without censorship. Writer's Publishing House has developed an exceptional business marketing process. ICOMM Alternative Media Icon

If you want to predict your future, then create it” — Abraham Lincoln

PRESCOTT , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is marketing? By definition, it is “the process or technique of promoting, selling, and distributing a product or service.” But, the art of marketing is more than just assembling product lines or writing simplified phrases. The process takes time and dedication to assemble a unique campaign for each individual company or business.

ICOMM Alternative Media Business/Marketing Guide was designed for business owners who believe their free speech was comprised by big tech, fake news outlets, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, etc. If your online presence is silenced, without explanation, then ICOMM offers some great outlets to brand your business without censorship. Alternative Media Outlets include:

• GAB

• Minds

• GETTR

• Rumble

• Bitchute

• Clouthub

• Telegram

• MeWe

Writer’s Publishing House has developed an exceptional marketing process. A strategy builds on a company’s value proposition, by which the client’s campaigns shine above the competition.

The best marketing campaigns revolve around product solicitation. A company does not create a marketing strategy from scratch. They start with the value proposition and distill the campaign from those messages.

The basics behind ‘ICOMM’ is all about matching the customer’s needs to the right product or services. Proper marketing eliminates the struggle to find your potential customer. When a business owner creates content designed to address the consumer’s needs, it will attract qualified prospects, along with the ability to build trust-based on compatible interests.

A good marketing campaign is based on educating the potential customer. People do not want to be sold. The best option is to communicate through your knowledge and expertise in the field you practice. When a person understands a concept clearly, it is easy for them to make an informed decision.

In the ICOMM Alternative Media Business/Marketing Guide, readers will find a step-by-step process to develop exceptional marketing campaigns, ones that can compete with large companies who have fully staffed departments to spearhead all product marketing. Once the key fundamentals of social media networking and website basics are learned, professionally creating campaigns is highly simplified.

Included in this business/marketing guide:

• SEO Optimization

• Reputation Management

• Running Ads

• Graphic Design

• Grants & Business loans

• Setting up a business

