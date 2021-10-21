Break the Silence

Purposed Survivor Purposed Survivor Purposed Survivor

Welcome to the Purposed Survivor 12 Steps to Restoration Program. The book series is a simple guide to help the Domestic Abuse Victim find their way to freedom.

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to the Purposed Survivor 12 Steps to Restoration Program. The book series is a simple guide to help the Domestic Abuse Victim find their way to freedom. We understand the chaos that runs rampant in your life at this point, and the idea of Restoration seems impossible.

According to NCADV, “On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.”

However, there is hope. We urge you to read the contents of the four books thoroughly and examine every option to restore freedom in your life. Help is available, you are not alone.

In an article by NCADV, “1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner contact sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking with impacts such as injury, fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder, use of victim services, contraction of sexually transmitted diseases, etc.”

The contents of Purposed Survivor will give you some guidelines for understanding the signs of Domestic Abuse, along with tips on seeking law enforcement help. Inside are practices to help keep yourself and your children safe while Getting Out Alive and beyond. Nevertheless, these are only guidelines, but people who have survived the ramifications of Domestic Abuse and achieved Restoration organized the Purposed Survivor Program. Therefore, we understand the complications of your situation.

It can be very difficult to realize there's a way out, but in case you are a victim of this situation, the Purposed Survivor program was written to help you find freedom again. Domestic abuse affects everyone regardless of race, color or sexual orientation. However, with some help you can find peace…

If we stand together to shine light on the horrors of domestic abuse, evil can be diminished. Join us at Purposed Survivor to learn how to fight the battle against domestic abuse.

