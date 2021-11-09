NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C. Lizzy McNett, Writers Publishing House was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Writer's Publishing House has developed an exceptional process. A marketing strategy grows out of a company's value proposition, by which the client's campaigns shine above the competition. Successful marketing strategies emerge from matching the custom

If you want to predict the future, then create it.” — Abraham Lincoln

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Local Business Owner Lizzy McNett named to NSBA Leadership Council

Lizzy McNett, Writers Publishing House was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. McNett a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated McNett. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

As a passionate entrepreneur, Lizzy understands the importance of exemplary customer service, it is the basis for any successful business. In this case, Writers Publishing House was founded on the idea that the focus must be on the client’s success.

McNett joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Lizzy McNett as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Lizzy is the founder of Writers Publishing House/Ghost Writer Media, who writes under her pen name Anna Elizabeth Judd, a solid publishing firm with more than a decade of assisting clients with their publishing needs. She has a BA in fine arts, with a minor in Equine Science. On the side, she studied at Scottsdale Art Institute under Robert ‘Shoofly’ Shufelt.

Lizzy writes books, she is best known for ghostwriting various best sellers in all genres. Along with her novels based on the initial part of her working career, horse training. She understands the importance of family values… Lizzy’s pen name was borrowed from her family tree, Anna Elizabeth Judd.

When not absorbed in writing for clients, Lizzy can be found hiking, biking, or any outside activity. Although she does not train horses anymore, their spirits will always be part of her soul.

