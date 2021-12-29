Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 29, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 29 include the following:

Note: Please be aware you will be notified of public events as they are added to the schedule.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: December 13-26, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of December 13-26, 2021, included:

Monday, December 13

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable meeting, Palm Beach, FL.

5:45 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Tuesday, December 14

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable meeting, Palm Beach, FL.

8:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke on a Republican Governors Association panel: Grading our Schools: What America Really Needs in the Classroom.

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association event.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, December 16

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to a summit on Foster Care and Adoption, USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to a South Carolina Association of Realtors reception, Lace House, Governor’s Mansion complex, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, December 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster addressed employees at a Simplified Office Systems’ employee and family luncheon, Capital City Club, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, December 20

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, December 21

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, December 22

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

-###-