Submit Release
News Search

There were 491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,686 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 29, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 29 include the following:

Note: Please be aware you will be notified of public events as they are added to the schedule. 

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: December 13-26, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of December 13-26, 2021, included:

Monday, December 13

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable meeting, Palm Beach, FL.

5:45 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Tuesday, December 14

Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Republican Governors Association’s Executive Roundtable meeting, Palm Beach, FL.

8:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke on a Republican Governors Association panel: Grading our Schools: What America Really Needs in the Classroom.

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association event.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Thursday, December 16

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to a summit on Foster Care and Adoption, USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to a South Carolina Association of Realtors reception, Lace House, Governor’s Mansion complex, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, December 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster addressed employees at a Simplified Office Systems’ employee and family luncheon, Capital City Club, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, December 20

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, December 21

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

2:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, December 22

10:00 AM: Policy meeting.

-###- 

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 29, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.