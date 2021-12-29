Submit Release
News Search

There were 490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,687 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Theft Of Weapons Following Burglary In Harford County

Maryland State Police News Release

(HAVRE DE GRACE, MD) – Maryland State Police is investigating the theft of nearly two dozen firearms following a burglary this morning in Harford County.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the 2100 block of Pulaski Highway for a report of a breaking and entering at a pawn shop in progress. According to a preliminary investigation, multiple suspects arrived at the store and drove a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the store.

The suspects entered the store, broke the glass storage area to the gun cases and stole 23 weapons. The suspects then fled the store in two unknown vehicles.

Troopers are still canvassing the area and processing the scene. Detectives from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division are leading the investigation into the burglary.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101. Callers can remain anonymous.

The case remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Theft Of Weapons Following Burglary In Harford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.