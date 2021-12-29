Injury Crash / 21B2007343 / Royalton Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B2007343
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christian Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12-29-21 / 0945 Hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Hartford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 68(Southbound)
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Katherine Gibbel
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Fit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Operator # 1 was traveling south on Interstate 91, in the Town of Hartford when a chunk of ice flew off from another vehicle travelling south in front of vehicle #1. The ice chunk subsequently smashed operator #1’s windshield, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle. Operator #1 travelled through the median, the vehicle rolled, and came to rest on the edge of the northbound side of Interstate 91.
Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact State Police.
As a reminder please clean vehicles of snow, ice, or any debris.