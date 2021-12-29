Submit Release
Injury Crash / 21B2007343 / Royalton Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B2007343                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christian Hunt

STATION: Royalton                                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12-29-21 / 0945 Hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 68(Southbound)

WEATHER: Cloudy         

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Katherine Gibbel

AGE: 28   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Fit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

Operator # 1 was traveling south on Interstate 91, in the Town of Hartford when a chunk of ice flew off from another vehicle travelling south in front of vehicle #1. The ice chunk subsequently smashed operator #1’s windshield, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle.   Operator #1 travelled through the median, the vehicle rolled, and came to rest on the edge of the northbound side of Interstate 91.

 

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact State Police.

 

As a reminder please clean vehicles of snow, ice, or any debris. 

 

