Statement: ADAO Co-founder and President, Linda Reinstein, on the EPA Draft Scope of Risk Evaluation for Asbestos Part 2
ADAO legal actions prompted EPA to create a more robust and protective risk evaluationWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following statement is from Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), Co-founder and President, Linda Reinstein, regarding the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) draft scope of the Risk Evaluation for Asbestos Part 2: Supplemental Evaluation Including Legacy Uses and Associated Disposals of Asbestos:
“The Environmental Protection Agency has taken a critical step in fulfilling its long-delayed obligation to evaluate the risks of legacy asbestos under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). The Part 2 risk evaluation will finally provide a robust and comprehensive evaluation of legacy asbestos that can be found in millions of homes, schools, and workplaces.
“EPA’s Part 1 Chrysotile Asbestos Risk Evaluation was issued with many gaps, omissions and excluded legacy uses and associated disposals, as well as the conditions of use of asbestos in talc and talc-containing products. ADAO found this evaluation wanting and challenged it in court to ensure the agency fulfilled its obligations to protect public health from the threat of deadly asbestos.
“The draft scoping document indicates that the Part 2 evaluation will address chrysotile, crocidolite, amosite, anthophyllite, tremolite and actinolite forms of asbestos as well as winchite and richterite, which are known as Libby Amphibole Asbestos.
“The scoping document builds on and implements the settlements reached earlier this year in two cases filed by ADAO and several public health organizations and leading asbestos scientists. According to these settlement agreements, EPA must complete the Part 2 risk evaluation by December 1, 2024.
“We are proud to have played a part in ensuring the risk evaluation is comprehensive. Evaluating the risks of legacy asbestos is a critical priority, but we also need to address the ongoing risk of asbestos and asbestos-containing products that continue to be imported into the US. Asbestos is a known carcinogen that kills nearly 40,000 Americans each year. There is no safe level of exposure to asbestos. Exposure to asbestos causes fatal disease including mesothelioma and cancers of the lung, larynx, and ovaries.
“While EPA continues its work, Congress can and should put an end to the importation and use of asbestos in the United States with an unambiguous ban of asbestos.”
###
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals.
Media Contact:
Kim Cecchini
ADAO
+1 202-391-5205
email us here