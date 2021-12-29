COVID-19 Daily Update 12-29-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 29, 2021, there are currently 9,478 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 18 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,305* deaths attributed to COVID-19.

*A previously reported death during the months of September and October 2021 of a 43-year old female from Marion County was determined to be a duplicate death. Removing this death reduces the cumulative death count by one.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Marshall County, a 66-year old female from Hampshire County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 93-year old male from Raleigh County, a 46-year old male from Barbour County, a 77-year old female from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 76-year old female from Clay County.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season. We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor these families by protecting yourself and others with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (74), Berkeley (1,385), Boone (85), Braxton (78), Brooke (87), Cabell (519), Calhoun (28), Clay (28), Doddridge (20), Fayette (239), Gilmer (42), Grant (55), Greenbrier (199), Hampshire (72), Hancock (106), Hardy (81), Harrison (358), Jackson (93), Jefferson (597), Kanawha (657), Lewis (72), Lincoln (88), Logan (158), Marion (266), Marshall (129), Mason (96), McDowell (94), Mercer (407), Mineral (121), Mingo (129), Monongalia (416), Monroe (94), Morgan (148), Nicholas (153), Ohio (242), Pendleton (17), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (24), Preston (123), Putnam (327), Raleigh (375), Randolph (105), Ritchie (31), Roane (50), Summers (69), Taylor (96), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (76), Wayne (180), Webster (29), Wetzel (65), Wirt (22), Wood (281), Wyoming (133). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County

7:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Martinsburg South Middle School, 150 Bulldog Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sherman High School, 10008 Coal River Road, Seth, WV

Braxton County

7:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavilion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County

9:30 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, White Sulphur Elementary School, 150 Reed Street, White Sulphur Springs, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jackson County

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Ripley High School, 2 School Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM - 1:00 PM, West Hamlin Elementary School, 114 Dairy Road, West Hamlin, WV

Marion County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mercer County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Montcalm High School, 710 Simmons Rive Road, Montcalm, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Frankfort High School, 393 Falcon Way, Ridgeley, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Nicholas County High School, 30 Grizzley Lane, Summersville, WV

12:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Wilderness Fire Department, 119 East Mount Lookout Road, Mount Lookout, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Magnolia High School, 601 Maple Avenue, New Martinsville, WV

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova, Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)