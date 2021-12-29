28 CITIES IN 3 COUNTRIES INCLUDING USA DECLARE JAN 3 AS NITHYANANDA DAY- THE BIRTHDAY OF THE SUPREME PONTIFF OF HINDUISM
To honor His hard & selfless work, religious and human rights advocacy, and global humanitarian services, 28 cities have declared Jan 3, 2022 as Nithyananda DayMONTCLAIR, CA, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH), Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam (JGM) His Divine Holiness (HDH) Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam is recognized as the 1008th living incarnation of Lord Paramashiva as per Hinduism and by His predecessors of enlightened masters and adepts. He was born on January 3rd, 1978, as per Gregorian calendar, in the holy town of Tiruvannamalai, India.
At just the age of three, The SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam was initiated into Balasanyas (child saint) by enlightened beings, Masters and His predecessors, and at the age of 16 He was coronated to establish KAILASA® (or SHRIKAILASA®), the enlightened Hindu ecosystem, worldwide. In 2015, the SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam was coronated as the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism by over 1000 Hindu leaders through a grand three-day ritualistic ceremony, the Atirudra Mahayajna. Among many other coronations, the SPH was also coronated as the 203rd Emperor of the ancient kingdom of the Suryavamsa lineage (the lineage of Lord Ram), the kingdom of the Suryavamsa Surangi Samrajyam.
The SPH is the founder and the Sovereign of the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA – the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation - the First Nation of Hindus. He established the Hindu State, KAILASA to protect, revive and preserve Hindus and Hinduism from persecution around the world in over 100 countries. His resolute efforts towards recognizing and legitimizing the Hindu genocide has received scant consideration by global leaders and international bodies such as the United Nations. Recently on December 2nd, 2021, KAILASA Nation delivered a historic speech on the unspoken persecution of Hindus at the United Nations in Geneva. This was the first time the plight of persecuted Hindus was represented in the UN. Watch the full speech here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDToNK-52wQ
Despite being incessantly persecuted, with over 100 assassination attempts on Him, and ultimately being forced into “de facto statelessness”, the SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam has been continuously and tirelessly working for world peace for the past 27 years. He founded the international body of KAILASA Uniting Nations, through which He is building relations, bridging dialogs, inspiring leaders, and uniting nations towards implementing Hindu policies which are universal, inclusive and life positive, and Hinduism having demonstrated as a living enlightened civilization that global peace is achievable and sustainable.
To honor the hard and selfless work, the achievements, the religious freedom and human rights advocacy, and the global humanitarian services of The SPH Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam to build a peaceful and sustainable world, political leaders of 28 cities in three countries - the United States of America, the United Republic of Tanzania and Belize - have declared January 3rd, 2022, the 45th birthday of the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam, as KAILASA’s Nithyananda Day, making a bold statement that despite being heavily persecuted continuously for over a decade, the SPH Nithyananda Paramashivam is unwavered in His intention, commitment and action in building the only Hindu nation, the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA, to protect, revive and preserve Hinduism - the most ancient, most peaceful, still-living and long lasting demonstrable system that shows the possibility of peaceful co-existence amongst people.
List of cities having proclaimed January 3rd, 2022 as KAILASA’s Nithyananda Day:
City of Pomona, California, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/USA_-_Mayor_Tim_Sandoval_-_9/21/2021_(Proclamation))
City of Dayton, Ohio, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/United_States_-_Mayor_Nan_Whaley_-_1/3/2022_(Proclamation)
City of Plainfield, NJ, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:United-States---Adrian-O.-Mapp---(Proclamation)-1s5BE4B7iUfQfebqycU3eOyfkeeWPq0xK.pdf
Daytona Beach, Florida, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:20211029_1002_250183135_FB.jpg
Tarpon Springs, Florida, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Mayor_of_Tarpon_Springs,_FL.pdf
Canton, Ohio, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_the_Mayor_of_Canton,_ohio.pdf
Palatka, Florida, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_the_mayor_of_the_city_of_palatka.pdf
Richmond, Virginia, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_the_City_of_richmond,_virginia.pdf
Asheville, North Carolina, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_the_mayor_of_Asheville,_north_Carolina.pdf
Fullerton, California, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_the_city_of_Fullerton,_California,_USA.pdf
Seaside, California, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_city_of_Seaside,_California.pdf
Jurupa Valley, California, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_the_city_of_Jurupa_Valley.pdf
Kinston, North Carolina, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_the_city_of_Kinston,_North_Carolina,_USA.pdf
Concord, North Carolina, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Mayor_William_C._Dusch_Concord,_NC_Proclamation.pdf
Hallandale Beach, Florida, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_by_Mayor_Joy_F._Cooper.pdf
Wilson, North Carolina, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_by_Mayor_Carlton_Stevens.pdf
Bartow, Florida, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Vice_Mayor_Steve_Githens_Bartow,_FL_Proclamation.pdf
West Springfield, Massachusetts, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_by_Mayor_William_C._Reichelt.pdf
Washington, North Carolina, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Mayor_Donald_R._Sadler_Washington_NC_Proclamation.pdf
Winchester, Virginia, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_by_John_Mayor_David_Smith,_Jr.pdf
Delaware City, Ohio, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_by_Mayor_Carolyn_Kay_Riggle.pdf
Roseville, California, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Certificate_of_Special_Recognition_by_mayor_Krista_Bernasconi_.pdf
Jacksonville, North Carolina, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Mayor_Sammy_Phillips_Jacksonville_NC_Proclamation.pdf
Lakeland, Florida, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Mayor_H._Wlliam_Mutz_Lakeland_FL_Proclamation.pdf
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Mayor_J._Allen_Joines_Winston-Salem_NC_Proclamation.pdf
Montclair, California, USA
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_the_City_of_Montclair_-_KAILASA%27s_SPH_Nithyananda_Day.pdf
Mwanza City, Tanzania
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:MWANZA_CITY,_TANZANIA_Dec_2021_Proclamation.pdf
Dangriga Town, Belize
https://nithyanandapedia.org/wiki/File:Proclamation_from_Dangriga_town,_belize.pdf
On the auspicious occasion of the 45th birthday celebrations (Jayanthi) of The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH), Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam (JGM), His Divine Holiness (HDH) Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam, the Sovereign State of SHRIKAILASA is honored to invite you to KAILASA’s Nithyanandotsavam celebrations on January 3rd, 2022 at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 8pm IST.
