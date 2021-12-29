Artist Chris Navarro free talk Embrace the Struggle at the Art Barn in Wickenburg Ranch AZ January 5,2022 from 2-3 pm.
Professional artist Chris Navarro will give a free talk Embrace the Struggle at the Art Barn in Wickenburg Ranch AZ January 5,2022 from 2-3 pm.
Go out there, follow the dreams that gives life passion. Life is too short not to!”WICKENBURG , ARIZONA, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Chris Navarro will be giving a free presentation at the Art Barn in Wickenburg Ranch Wickenburg, AZ on Wednesday January 5, 2022 from 2-3 pm. I would like to invite anyone who might be interested. I have enclosed information on the talk.
With my lecture ‘’Embrace the Struggle’’ I want to inspire people with my artwork and story. How I went from being a bull rider to becoming a professional sculptor. I tell others being a bull rider was great training for being a professional artist. Because the two things you need to be a good bull rider is confidence and belief and those are the same exact things you need to make it as an artist or in anything else. We never really know what can be done until we try. We need to look at struggles and challenges as opportunities that help us grow and become stronger. With the lessons and struggle of life we gain wisdom and experience growth. It is in the struggle where your strength is built and your character is forged and we become the person we are today! Remember, every “expert” was a beginner at some point in their life. Do not let fears of the unknown keep us from following our dreams, do not be afraid to embrace the struggle. Go out there, follow the dreams that gives life passion. Life is too short not to!
National award-winning artist Chris Navarro from Casper, WY is owner of Navarro Gallery and Sculpture Garden in Sedona, AZ. Navarro has been sculpting professionally since 1986. He is best known for his large public sculptures. His work is included in 11 museum collections and over 35 monumental bronze sculptures placed throughout the country. Monumental sculptures include a 16-foot-tall Bronze of the famous bucking horse Steamboat for the University of Wyoming. ‘’ and ‘’The Messenger’’ for the historical Alamo Mission in San Antonio, TX. His work is included in 12 museum collections. The author of 4 books ‘’CHASING THE WIND’’ ‘’EMBRACE THE STRUGGLE’’ DARE TO DREAM BIG’ ’and the ‘’ART OF RODEO’’ He was selected as the Honorary Artist for the 2015 Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody, WY received the 2015 Wyoming Governor’s art award and in 2018 the Distinguished Alumni Award from Casper College. In 2021 he received the Legacy Award and induction into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame.
