Pioneers Medical Center Receives Performance Leadership Award for Quality

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

The Western Slope hospital has been recognized for their excellence by the prestigious Chartis Center for Rural Health.

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Pioneers Medical Center

Contact: Rachel Gates

100 Pioneers Medical Center Dr.

Meeker, CO 81641

(970) 878-9726

rgates@pioneershospital.org

https://www.pioneershospital.org/

Pioneers Medical Center has been recognized by The Chartis Center for Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health with a Performance Leadership Award in Quality. This prestigious award recognizes Pioneers Medical Center’s commitment to serving their community and delivering the high quality care patients deserve.

“We’re truly honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Carly Anderson, Clinical Quality Coordinator at Pioneers Medical Center. “PMC works hard to deliver the best quality care to patients along Colorado’s Western Slope, and this achievement is a testament to the efforts put forth by our great team of medical professionals.”

Performance Leadership Award recipients are determined based on results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is used by rural hospitals and health systems across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas associated with hospital operations and finance.

The INDEX data is based on public data sets from Medicare. It evaluates approximately 2,200 rural hospitals, including the 1,300+ Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) and about 900 small community hospitals not licensed as CAH.

Pioneers Medical Center received the Leadership Award for Quality based on achieving high pillar metrics with their Emergency Department team. Their performance was in the top 82% for all rural hospitals. The pillar metrics used for the Quality award include:

• Outpatient: Median Time from ED Arrival to ED Departure for Discharged ED Patients

• Outpatient: Left without Being Seen

• Patient Safety Indicators: Iatrogenic Pneumothorax Rate

• Patient Safety Indicators: Perioperative Hemorrhage and Hematoma Rate

• Patient Safety Indicators: Postoperative Respiratory Failure Rate

• Patient Safety Indicators: Sepsis Rate

In addition to receiving the 2021 Performance Leadership Award for Quality, PMC was honored in the Financial Leadership category in 2015 and 2016.

“This award is a direct reflection of our team’s unwavering dedication to our purpose, which is to make people feel cared for,” said Liz Sellers, CEO of Pioneers Medical Center. “We’ve put a tremendous effort into building a team of highly experienced, dynamic, and caring healthcare professionals who raise the bar for healthcare along the Western Slope of Colorado. We’re proud to be considered an industry leader among rural hospitals across the United States.”

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

