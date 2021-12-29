This Decentralized REIT Has Launched It’s IEO

About

FOHO Coin provides the foundation of the FOHO sharing economy. It is, as the founders describe, the ‘Lifeblood’ of the FOHO Ecosystem. The ecosystem is based on fractional sharing of real estate rentals and experiences with fractional ownership of residential and commercial real estate coming soon. The 3 pillars of the FOHO Ecosystem include FOHO Haus which is a blockchain-based residential fractional real estate marketplace, FOHO Work which is a blockchain-based commercial fractional real estate marketplace and FOHO Club which allows tour operators, community leaders, property management companies to bring together a group of individuals to share assets that they collectively lease or rent out and create a governance model and rules for usage that is unique to the Club. These could be rentals of holiday homes from FOHO Haus or commercial properties from FOHO Work or properties or experiences from outside the FOHO Ecosystem. The FOHO Haus and FOHO Work marketplaces will allow traditional realtors, lenders as well as a few new market participants like deal sponsors to work together to allow fractional real estate participants to trade with confidence on a trusted platform.

Foho Coin