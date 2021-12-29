This Decentralized REIT Has Launched It’s IEO
FOHO Coin IEO is now live on LATOKEN. FOHO converges the worlds of Blockchain & Real Estate, giving the opportunity to invest in a REIT that is decentralized.CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FOHO platform- LetsFOHO.com is a revolutionary platform that integrates blockchain and real estate to create a decentralized REIT or DeREIT model that is robust, transparent and secure. Launched by FOHO in August 2021 on Bitbns, the FOHO Coin is a special utility token that entitles investors to monetary perks, along with some special benefits on the platform. FOHO is now looking forward to another successful round of IEO on the LATOKEN platform.
FOHO Coin is part of the FOHO Ecosystem, and is as the founders describe it, the ‘Lifeblood’ of the FOHO Ecosystem. Over the last couple of months, FOHO Coin has been steadily building their network and working towards revolutionizing the crypto-real estate space. During its launch, FOHO Coin exceeded a soft cap of 2.2 million USD. Initially, FOHO ran on the Ethereum Network. In a bid to offer enhanced customer experience, and as the company takes a more global approach and expands overseas, FOHO has now formally connected to the Binance Smart Chain Network to reduce gas fees and overall cost to customers. Binance Smart Chain or BSC is an alternative to Ethereum and other leading DeFi platforms.
The first round of the FOHO Coin IEO on LATOKEN will end on 10th January 2022. The second round will commence on 12th January 2022 and will end on 20th January 2022. FOHO Coin will begin trading on LATOKEN on 26th January 2022.
To participate in the FOHO Coin IEO, visit fohocoin.com
Tanya Furtado
Dranding Consulting (Representing FOHO Coin)
hello@fohocoin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other