This Decentralized REIT Has Launched It’s IEO

FOHO Coin IEO is now live on LATOKEN. FOHO converges the worlds of Blockchain & Real Estate, giving the opportunity to invest in a REIT that is decentralized.

CANADA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FOHO platform- LetsFOHO.com is a revolutionary platform that integrates blockchain and real estate to create a decentralized REIT or DeREIT model that is robust, transparent and secure. Launched by FOHO in August 2021 on Bitbns, the FOHO Coin is a special utility token that entitles investors to monetary perks, along with some special benefits on the platform. FOHO is now looking forward to another successful round of IEO on the LATOKEN platform.

FOHO Coin is part of the FOHO Ecosystem, and is as the founders describe it, the ‘Lifeblood’ of the FOHO Ecosystem. Over the last couple of months, FOHO Coin has been steadily building their network and working towards revolutionizing the crypto-real estate space. During its launch, FOHO Coin exceeded a soft cap of 2.2 million USD. Initially, FOHO ran on the Ethereum Network. In a bid to offer enhanced customer experience, and as the company takes a more global approach and expands overseas, FOHO has now formally connected to the Binance Smart Chain Network to reduce gas fees and overall cost to customers. Binance Smart Chain or BSC is an alternative to Ethereum and other leading DeFi platforms.

The first round of the FOHO Coin IEO on LATOKEN will end on 10th January 2022. The second round will commence on 12th January 2022 and will end on 20th January 2022. FOHO Coin will begin trading on LATOKEN on 26th January 2022.

FOHO Coin provides the foundation of the FOHO sharing economy. It is, as the founders describe, the ‘Lifeblood’ of the FOHO Ecosystem. The ecosystem is based on fractional sharing of real estate rentals and experiences with fractional ownership of residential and commercial real estate coming soon. The 3 pillars of the FOHO Ecosystem include FOHO Haus which is a blockchain-based residential fractional real estate marketplace, FOHO Work which is a blockchain-based commercial fractional real estate marketplace and FOHO Club which allows tour operators, community leaders, property management companies to bring together a group of individuals to share assets that they collectively lease or rent out and create a governance model and rules for usage that is unique to the Club. These could be rentals of holiday homes from FOHO Haus or commercial properties from FOHO Work or properties or experiences from outside the FOHO Ecosystem. The FOHO Haus and FOHO Work marketplaces will allow traditional realtors, lenders as well as a few new market participants like deal sponsors to work together to allow fractional real estate participants to trade with confidence on a trusted platform.

