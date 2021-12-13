FOHO: Fractional Real Estate REIT Marketplace Is Live On Binance Smart Chain
FOHO has now been formally connected to Binance Smart Chain, and will be launched via BitbnsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FOHO platform- LetsFOHO.com is a revolutionary platform that integrates blockchain and real estate to create a decentralized REIT or DeREIT model that is robust, transparent and secure. The platform has just announced their connection on the Binance Smart Chain. Binance Smart Chain or BSC is an alternative to Ethereum and other leading DeFi platforms. When FOHO launched the IEO of the FOHO Coin, it initially ran on the Ethereum Network. In a bid to offer enhanced customer experience, and as the company takes a more global approach and expands overseas, FOHO has now formally connected to the Binance Smart Chain Network to reduce gas fees and overall cost to customers.
“The aim is to eventually make Real Estate accessible, affordable and easy to everyone, globally. Small steps in this direction, towards this mission will contribute to the overall objective.”, says co-founder of FOHO, Vijay Thomas.
Some of the benefits of Binance Smart Chain include:
- A rich and growing digital asset ecosystem powered by Binance DEX, the leading decentralized exchange
- Cheaper transaction fees that reach as low as 1 cent
- High performance with a network capable of producing a block every 3 seconds
- Cross-chain DeFi mechanisms that increases DeFi interoperability
- A supportive Binance ecosystem that funds and bootstraps many DeFi projects
- A growing ecosystem of millions of users across Binance.com and Binance DEX
- A network of major crypto projects already collaborating with BSC
FOHO is building a transparent fractional ownership marketplace. FOHO Coin provides the foundation of the FOHO sharing economy. It is, as the founders describe, the ‘Lifeblood’ of the FOHO Ecosystem. FOHO Coin very successfully launched its first IEO on the 27th of July 2021 on the Ascent by Bitbns Launchpad, prior to which it exceeded soft cap with 2.2 million USD from private sale investors. Keeping a track on their roadmap, the FOHO platform launched in November 2021 and is accessible on www.letsfoho.com. It features fractional real estate opportunities in India, Sri Lanka and Canada. The modus operandi is constantly evolving to use only the best of technology and real estate opportunities. This platform is essentially using the concepts of fractional ownership, REIT and blockchain to open the world of real estate to everyone. In a year that made so much possible, FOHO has taken the leap and began their journey to make this possible.
Tanya Furtado
Dranding Consulting (Representing FOHO Coin)
hello@fohocoin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other