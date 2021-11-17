Blockchain-Based Fractional Real Estate Marketplace Launches Revolutionary Platform

LetsFOHO.com is LIVE

FOHO launches blockchain-based fractional real estate marketplace that will make real estate accessible and affordable to more people globally.

INDIA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOHO has created a revolutionary marketplace for shared diligence and investing in real estate that uses cryptocurrency. FOHO aims to provide a platform for safer and higher returns as compared to the traditional avenues for real estate investing. The platform converges the worlds of Blockchain, Real Estate and Technology. The idea was jointly conceived by Vijay Thomas and Roshan D’Silva. The aim is to create a blockchain-based transparent and trust-incentivizing system to democratize real estate, making it accessible and affordable to everyone globally.

The FOHO platform is accessible on www.letsfoho.com and features fractional real estate opportunities in India, Sri Lanka and Canada. The initial offerings are a mixture of residential and holiday rental properties in prominent tourism destinations as well as in downtown business hubs. Investors from across the globe can invest using crypto currencies, their credit card and also via the FOHO Coin - a special utility token launched by FOHO, which began trading as a public coin on August 15th 2021. Paying by FOHO Coin entitles investors to an immediate 30% discount on platform fees.

Investors buying fractions on LetsFOHO can make an informed decision by comparing investment opportunities on multiple parameters such as the target IRR, expected yield, purchase price, locality, size of the property etc. In addition to this every deal has to be sponsored by an experienced investor who invests a minimum of 10% of the value of the property and shares his investment thesis. This can be viewed and then reviewed by the other users of the website.

The LetsFOHO platform is based on fractional sharing of real estate rentals and experiences. The 4 pillars of the FOHO ecosystem include FOHO Coin, FOHO Haus, FOHO Work and FOHO Club. FOHO enables participants to access world-class properties at a fraction of the price. Jason Fernandes, a renowned personality in the crypto space and a member of the FOHO advisory board says “FOHO is to the crypto space, what Uber is to the car-rentals industry. FOHO is enabling the fractional real estate ecosystem of the future.”

FOHO is promoted by Tangentia and Tripvillas. Tangentia has been part of the Profit 500 list of the fastest growing companies in Canada for 6 years in a row and Tangentia America, the US arm of the company has been listed on the INC 5000 fastest growing companies in the USA. Tripvillas Group is one of Asia’s largest holiday homes rental companies headquartered in Singapore.

Combining the strengths of each member driving the team forward and through a unique community driven approach, FOHO has created a revolutionary blockchain-based marketplace for shared real estate. The goal for LetsFOHO.com is to build a blockchain-based transparent and trust-incentivizing system that democratizes real estate making it accessible to more people globally.

Tanya Furtado
Dranding Consulting (Representing FOHO)
hello@fohocoin.com
FOHO Coin provides the foundation of the FOHO sharing economy. It is, as the founders describe, the ‘Lifeblood’ of the FOHO Ecosystem. The ecosystem is based on fractional sharing of real estate rentals and experiences with fractional ownership of residential and commercial real estate coming soon. The 3 pillars of the FOHO Ecosystem include FOHO Haus which is a blockchain-based residential fractional real estate marketplace, FOHO Work which is a blockchain-based commercial fractional real estate marketplace and FOHO Club which allows tour operators, community leaders, property management companies to bring together a group of individuals to share assets that they collectively lease or rent out and create a governance model and rules for usage that is unique to the Club. These could be rentals of holiday homes from FOHO Haus or commercial properties from FOHO Work or properties or experiences from outside the FOHO Ecosystem. The FOHO Haus and FOHO Work marketplaces will allow traditional realtors, lenders as well as a few new market participants like deal sponsors to work together to allow fractional real estate participants to trade with confidence on a trusted platform.

Foho Coin

