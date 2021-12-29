National College Evaluation Camp Tour To Hold At The New Indoor Sports Facility In Ft Myers

Submit Release
FT MYERS , FLORIDA , US, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derrick Tatum and Buck Fitzgerald and the organizers of the NCEC Tour, one of the leading football camps in the country, are taking their pursuit of creating the next generation of football stars to the people of Ft Myers Florida, with the upcoming camp for middle school and high school students. Jordan Luallen, owner of X3, teamed with NCEC to bring the camp, scheduled to start on January 9, 2022 and will be held at the new sports facility in Ft Myers.

The NCEC National Tour has become increasingly popular over the years, with Derrick Tatum channeling his energy and passion for the game into creating an environment for aspiring, young football players to pursue a career and become successful in their craft. Derrick and Buck and his team have been able to help more than 500 students to get offers at their various camps and clinics in different parts of the country. Jordan has over 40 Active NFL Players that came through his program.

Described by many as “the best camp circuit in the country,” NCEC Tour gives 1 price for 8 camps, combining testing/posting drills, with all drills filmed and the videos available to participants. The program also includes nationwide recruiting media coverage and a live stream of drills to college colleges. National Media coverage by 247sports, Sports Illustrated, Rivals and others. The camp is under strict adherence to Covid-19 safety guidelines. Top performers will have national Exposure and write ups in National Articles.

The Ft Myers camp will be held at the new 20,000 Sq ft facility that includes 4,000 sq ft weight room, 55yd x 18yd turf (~9000sq ft), 1500 sq ft fitness center, and a Recovery lab. Other features of the facility are a Movement analysis lab, a 1200 sq ft physical therapy center, and a full-service kitchen with an executive chef. This Camp series is sponsored by Splash Experience https://splashexperience.com/ and Hero Athletic Wear, https://www.heroathleticwear.com/

For more information about the upcoming Ft Myers camp and other programs by the NCEC National Tour, visit – www.NCECtour.com. The National College Evaluation Camp Tour can also be found across social media, including Facebook and YouTube.

Regsiter Here Middle School and High School! https://campscui.active.com/orgs/EliteTalentFootball0?season=3064333

NCEC Highlights

