Road improvements project planned for US 70/84

BAILEY COUNTY – TxDOT is set to begin work on a project that will make roadway improvements to more than nine miles of US 70/84 in Bailey County. The $18.1 million project will resurface the road, add deceleration lanes and build culverts at crossovers along US 70/84, from the Parmer County Line to Uvalde Street in Muleshoe.

Construction work on the project is scheduled to begin Monday, January 3. Contractor Duininck, Inc., of Roanoke, TX, is heading up the work that will make improvements, said Neil Welch, P.E., TxDOT Littlefield Area engineer.

“Construction plans call for work to begin on the inside lanes of US 70/84, at the Parmer County end of the project, and will include constructing the decel lanes,” Welch said. “This project will impact traffic—with traffic reduced to one-lane in each direction through the work zone—but our goal is to make sure we get the work done in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

Drivers should anticipate the speed limit to be reduced to 60 mph through the active work zone, lane closures, are urged to use caution since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed in fall 2022.