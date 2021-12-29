Public input requested for proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 5 in Appanoose County

AMES, Iowa – December 29, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input on the replacement of the Iowa 5 bridge over Cooper Creek, about 1.5 miles north of Iowa 2, and on the proposed state off-site detour, in Appanoose County.

The proposed project involves replacing the existing 150’ x 28’ continuous I-beam, with a 155’ x 44’ pre-tensioned prestressed concrete beam bridge. The bridge will be constructed using accelerated bridge construction (ABC). The new bridge will be constructed just east of the existing structure then slid into place. Construction is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season.

Through traffic on Iowa 5 would be detoured using Iowa 2, and Appanoose County Roads T-14, J-5T, and J-29. Traffic will be detoured for approximately 14 days, for the lateral slide, weather permitting. For more information, see the website listed below. If you do not have access to the internet or need assistance viewing the information, please contact Hector regarding this project.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Hector Torres-Cacho, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 5 Office, 205 E. 225th Street, Fairfield, Iowa 52556, phone 641-472-4171 or 800-766-4368, email hector.torres-cacho@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by January 14, 2022, to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. If you would like to receive future email notifications or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot4611.

