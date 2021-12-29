DISPARTI LAW GROUP WELCOMES THE HONORABLE GEORGE ANDROS (RET.) TO WORKERS COMP AND EMPLOYMENT LAW PRACTICES

Hon. George Andros (Ret.) Disparti Law Group

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, December 29, 2021: Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner and Founder of the Disparti Law Group, is pleased to announce the addition of Retired Judicial Officer George Andros to its Chicago law firm.

A highly regarded Arbitrator and Workers’ Comp expert, Mr. Andros most recently worked as a Judicial Officer for the Illinois Workers Compensation Commission. During his 15-year tenure, he conducted over 1000 judicial hearings, 10,000 settlement reviews/approvals, plus thousands of Pre-Trial Conferences in multiple counties across Illinois.

Mr. Andros is an established leader within the Illinois legal community. For ten years, he served as one of five appointed by The Governor’s Advisory Board & Chair to conduct hearings with binding fact findings and conclusions of law, akin to ADR. Furthermore, George is a recipient of the prestigious Martindale Hubbell Rating (A-V), which is the “Preeminent Rating for the highest legal ability plus highest legal ethics.” George received his J.D. from DePaul University College of Law.

“I am delighted to welcome George to our team at the Disparti Law Group,” said Attorney Larry Disparti. Adding, “Mr. Andros has dedicated his career to public service and brings unmatched arbitration and litigation expertise to the table. He will be an exceptional asset to our Workers Comp and Employment Law Practices. We both look forward to this next chapter of better serving our community.”

George Andros continues to share his legal expertise with the community, publishing works detailing topics of liability when employing contingent workers as well as workers' compensation settlement agreements. He is a faculty member of the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education on advanced workers compensation topics, as well as a presenter for the Illinois State Bar, Chicago Bar & American Bar Association.

The Disparti Law Group is one of the most successful law firms serving the greater Chicago and Tampa areas. As the leader in injury law, with more than $1 Billion in recoveries, Disparti Law Group has been named One of the Most Influential Law Firms in America by Trial Lawyer Magazine.

