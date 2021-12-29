Feminine Lifestyle Strategist April Mason to Release New Book Identity Switch
In Identity Switch, April Mason will guide you through the steps it will take to become a different version of yourself, in order to get the results you want.
If you're ready to make the mental, emotional, and spiritual changes to get the life you want, then Identity Switch is your blueprint”ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President and Founder of April Mason Enterprises, LLC, which includes the All Things Feminine and Feminine CEO Brands, April Mason, is ready to share the secrets of getting what you want out of life. In Identity Switch, Mason will guide you through the steps it will take to transform and rewire your mind in a humorous, informative, and straightforward way.
— April Mason
Mason takes readers through a journey of self-discovery. She shares with women how to manifest the life they want, by assuming a different version of themselves. Identify Switch will spark positive conversations, introspection, and removing the mask. Identity Switch is for the woman who is fed up with the current life the old version of her has created. “If you're ready to make the mental, emotional, and spiritual changes to get the life you want, then Identity Switch is your blueprint,” says Mason. With the forward written by Grammy nominated recording artist, Rick Ross, this book will inspire.
“So much has happened since my last book, a lot more healing, more perspective, and more freedom to be me. When you feel free enough to share in a real way, that’s where the true transformation and evolution happens,” Mason explains. Identity Switch will release December 31 on Amazon and Ingram Spark.
About April Mason
April Mason is President and Founder of April Mason Enterprises, LLC, which includes the All Things Feminine and Feminine CEO Brands. As a femininity lifestyle strategist, international speaker, television and social media personality, April's purpose and passion is to help women embrace their femininity and identify who they are at their core. April’s caring, down-to-earth, fun, energetic, and witty personality, coupled with her wisdom and ability to help others achieve extraordinary results, is what makes her infectious to her audience.
